New Book Exposes How Deadly Corporate Decisions Are Made – From Thalidomide and the Ford Pinto to Everclear 190 Proof Grain Alcohol and "Forever Chemicals"

CENTRAL, Hong Kong, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Profit Before People is a meticulously documented examination of what happens inside organizations when they discover a product is dangerous—and keep selling it anyway. Written by Adam Clermont, author of Amazon #1 New Release Hong Kong Belongs to Hongkongers and a Hong Kong- and US-qualified attorney with over 25 years' experience in criminal and regulatory litigation, the book traces a pattern repeating across industries and decades.

It begins with a catastrophic injury: a 22-year-old Hong Kong law student burned at a fraternity gathering in Massachusetts. The cause was 190-proof grain alcohol—a product whose warning label "CONTENTS MAY IGNITE OR EXPLODE" was quietly removed, and whose bottle lacked a safety device costing cents that prevents "flame-jetting" fireballs.

From that case, Clermont follows the paper trail into archives and court records, examining birth defects from a 1960s sedative, defective contraceptives, fuel tank explosions in compact cars, ignition failures causing crashes, exploding airbags, lung disease from insulation materials, addictive painkillers, emissions deception, and widespread chemical contamination.

The same sequence repeats: internal testing reveals danger; engineers raise concerns; fixes are rejected as too expensive; marketing continues; warnings are removed; and when deaths mount, legal teams contest science, challenge victims, and weaponize delay. Accountability arrives years too late—if at all.

Profit Before People asks: when safety competes with profit, who decides which matters more—and on what authority?

Book Information:



Profit Before People: When Corporations Knew It Was Dangerous and Sold It Anyway

By Adam Clermont

Publisher: Book Publishing Wizards

Publication Date: January 6, 2026

Format: Kindle, paperback, hardcover

Pages: 173

Genres: Nonfiction / Business Ethics / Corporate Governance

