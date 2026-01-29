Adam E. Gordon joins Membrane Labs as Strategic Advisor to the CEO & Executive Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Pioneer Adam E. Gordon, one of Membrane Labs' largest shareholders, joins as Strategic Advisor to the CEO & Executive Team. Membrane Labs, an institutional digital asset management platform, today announced the appointment of Adam E. Gordon as Strategic Advisor.

Gordon, the Co-founder & Managing Partner of Apex Capital Holdings, brings decades of experience as a specialized investor and operator in the financial technology sector to the Membrane leadership team. Gordon holds a significant personal interest in Membrane Labs, investing both directly and through Apex Capital Holdings. He was also an early adopter of crypto, holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currency assets.

"Adam's appointment to serve as a Strategic Advisor is a major win for us," said Membrane CEO Carson Cook. "Adam is a pioneer and visionary in the financial and Fintech sector. He has built numerous successful companies and backed unicorns such as Trumid and Figure AI. His leadership, experience, and wisdom have been invaluable as he has helped us with key decisions. I appreciate his mentorship over the past 18 months and his guidance with the Membrane team. We look forward to his continued involvement in helping us scale."

"I value the friendship that Carson and I have developed, and it has been my pleasure engaging with the Membrane team. Their platform is not only impressive but also fills a critical gap in the market," said Adam E. Gordon. "I see the same trajectory in Membrane that I saw in other successful ventures I've backed. I look forward to helping the team navigate this growth phase and enhance the value provided to customers."

About Apex Capital Holdings

Founded in 2009, Apex Capital Holdings LLC is a family office and investment firm dedicated solely to managing the personal capital of Adam E. Gordon and Larry Chachkes. With offices in New York City and Miami, Apex Capital Holdings invests across public and private markets using a multi-strategy approach that combines discretionary and systematic strategies. Apex Capital Holdings has over 20 professionals, including portfolio managers, traders, and analysts, supported by a dedicated quantitative algorithmic division.

About Membrane Labs Inc.

Founded in 2019, Membrane Labs Inc. is an institutional-grade software solution that simplifies the management of digital assets for financial institutions across prime functions. The platform supports pre and post-execution workflows for credit and collateral management, and consolidates treasury operations, including cross-custodian transfers and reporting.

SOURCE Membrane Labs