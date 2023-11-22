ADAM elements Unveils GRAVITY Pro, the Ultimate Portable Charging Solution

Blending high-capacity 20,000 mAh charging with elegant design, the GRAVITY Pro redefines portable charging for travelers and professionals on-the-go

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAM elements is proud to introduce the GRAVITY Pro, a portable power bank that combines performance with elegance to power devices faster and longer. The GRAVITY Pro, with its 20,000 mAh high-capacity, is not just a powerhouse but a statement of sophistication, wrapped in a refined fabric with secure grip non-slip accents to provide users with a premium design that comes in black, green and blue.

Designed for the dynamic lifestyles of professionals and travelers, the GRAVITY Pro delivers an impressive 100W via the single USB-C port output, capable of fast-charging high-power laptops, including the MacBook Pro, and other devices without breaking a sweat. Its advanced circuitry smartly allocates power across 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, allowing for simultaneous multi-device charging.

Keeping track of power levels is seamless with the GRAVITY Pro's intuitive LED display that indicates the remaining battery life in a glance. Additionally, the GRAVITY Pro caters to a wide range of devices with its low-current charging mode, perfect for charging smaller devices like the Apple Watch.

Each GRAVITY Pro comes with a one-year limited warranty, emphasizing ADAM elements' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

To use the GRAVITY Pro, simply press the power button once to turn on and twice to turn off. The green lightning symbol will illuminate to indicate fast charging activation, while the LED display shows charging status and power levels. A full LED digital display at 100% signals a fully charged device, and for low-current devices, a long press of the power button will activate the specialized mode. It automatically shuts down if it detects abnormal current and voltage conditions.

Availability: For more information please visit https://adamele.com/GRAVITYPro_press  

About ADAM elements
ADAM elements seamlessly integrates functional excellence with stylish design, infusing a genuine human touch into products. Rooted in a commitment to a "smart" approach, the award-winning tech brand is built on a foundation of innovation, unwavering quality, and performance reliability to enhance lifestyles with innovative, user-centric solutions.

