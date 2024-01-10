ADAM elements Unveils Next-Gen Magnetic Hub and Qi2 Charging Innovations at CES 2024.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAM elements, an award-winning provider of innovative tech solutions, announces the launch of two revolutionary products: the CASA Hub Stand Ultra featuring a new Intelligent Magnetic System (iMS) for easy detachment of the hub, and the Mag 360, a charging station powered by Qi2 technology that charges iPhones 60% faster. These devices embody the company's commitment to innovation with smart, user-centric design.

CASA Hub Stand Ultra: A Game Changer with the iMS Ecosystem

The CASA Hub Stand Ultra USB-C Magnetic Hub Stand is a cutting-edge adjustable laptop stand specially designed for MacBooks, combining an adjustable stand with USB-C hub functions for comfort and convenience. It's integrated with ADAM element's revolutionary Intelligent Magnetic System (iMS) magnetic hub system, a multi-functional USB-C hub that easily attaches and detaches for versatility. The CASA Hub Stand Ultra is designed for comprehensive connectivity for charging, video, and data transfer needs with a series of versatile function USB-C hubs.

Sturdy and Stylish: Adjustable Stand Height and the Magnetic Phone Stand Converts Workstations into a Standing Desk

Crafted from durable aluminum, it supports laptops up to 6kg, including 17-inch models, with a unique heat-dissipating perforated design. Extended silicone rubber pads on the surface and bottom provide added friction for stability. And the base extends converting the workstation into a standup desk. For more information, please visit https://adamele.com/PR_CASAHubStandUltra

Mag 360: The Mag 3 Upgrade with Qi2 and 360-degree Rotating Base

The Mag 360 Magnetic 3-in-1 Foldable Travel Charging Station redefines charging for Apple enthusiasts. This world's unique compact and foldable charging station features fast charging with the latest Qi2 wireless technology, reducing charging times by 60% via the 15W output support that's suitable for iPhone 15 models. The Mag 360's foldable design charges the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Plus, the Qi2 technology also supports charging for AirPods through its MagSafe case. For more information, please visit https://adamele.com/PR_Mag360

Availability and Warranty

The CASA Hub Stand Ultra and Mag 360 will be available in late 2024 Q1, with a 3-year warranty.

About ADAM elements

ADAM elements seamlessly integrates functional excellence with stylish design, infusing a genuine human touch into products. Rooted in a commitment to a "smart" approach, the award-winning tech brand is built on a foundation of innovation, unwavering quality, and performance reliability to enhance lifestyles with innovative, user-centric solutions.

SOURCE ADAM elements

