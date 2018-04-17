Adam Equipment Announces NTEP Approval of Highland® Precision Balance

With NTEP approval, the Highland balance meets the requirements for retail use in the jewelry, pharmaceutical, and the rapidly expanding cannabis industries. Three models are available, offering capacities from 600g–5000g and readabilities from 0.1g–1g.

Highland approved balances contain practical features that simplify legal-for-trade measurement, lab work, field testing, and commercial applications.

The balance is constructed of durable ABS plastic, so it is lightweight, sturdy and simple to clean.

Data communication is easy with the included RS-232 and USB interfaces, allowing results to be quickly transmitted to printers or computers.

Powered by AC adapter or rechargeable battery, the Highland approved balance can be operated even if electricity is unavailable.

To ensure reliable, accurate readings, a removable draft shield eliminates disturbances outdoors from wind or in drafty indoor locations.

An internal ShockProtect® feature helps prevent damage to the balance from accidental overloads.

To help keep the balance safe, the Highland contains a built-in security slot that accommodates an optional Kensington -type lock and cable.

For more information on the Highland approved balance, go to https://www.adamequipment.com/highland-approved-portable-precision-balances.

About Adam Equipment

For more than 45 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide in the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, animal/veterinary and jewelry markets. Adam is committed to offering an extensive selection of weighing equipment with best-in-class value. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has strategically established offices in the United States, South Africa, Australia, China and Germany to provide product support and speedy delivery to distributors. For more information about the company and its products, go to www.adamequipment.com.

