Adam Equipment Co Ltd Joins Indutrade AB

MILTON KEYNES, England, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Directors of Adam Equipment Co Ltd, a leading worldwide manufacturer of precision scales and balances for nearly 50 years, have recently sold 100% of the company shares to Indutrade AB, an international technology and industrial group based in Sweden.

Indutrade is comprised of more than 200 companies globally and employs almost 7000 people. It is listed on Swedish Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Alan Storey, chairman and founder of Adam Equipment, said the sale will allow the British-based company he created to continue to grow and compete globally.

"Indutrade was the perfect choice as we share the same business values," Mr. Storey said. "They will provide the support and foundation to help the company develop in the future and I feel confident I'm leaving Adam Equipment in good hands."

"We are very pleased to welcome Adam Equipment to the Indutrade family, and they will now join Indutrade's Business Area Measurement & Sensor Technology," said Patrik Stolpe, Senior Vice President of the Indutrade Group.

He added that Adam's current management team and employees will continue in place with little change to daily operations, customers, or suppliers.

About Adam Equipment

Adam Equipment was founded in 1972. It designs and manufactures precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide. Adam Equipment's global distribution network serves the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, and animal/veterinary markets. Its head office is in Milton Keynes, England and has extensive operations and holdings in the United States, China, Australia, South Africa, and Germany. For more information about Adam Equipment and its products, go to: www.adamequipment.com.

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial group that sells and develops high-tech components, systems and services. By having good knowledge about customers' systems and processes, combined with a high level of technical expertise, Indutrade aspires to be the most value-creating partner for customers and suppliers alike. With a decentralized structure, it operates in 30 countries and four continents. Indutrade has been listed on Swedish Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange since 2005.

www.indutrade.com

Contact: press@adamequipment.com

SOURCE Adam Equipment

Related Links

http://adamequipment.com

