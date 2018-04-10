Adam Equipment Introduces New Bench Scales

Cruiser scales provide a durable, versatile tool for industrial weighing and counting tasks. With sturdy construction and heavy-duty grade 304 stainless steel platforms, Cruiser scales are tough enough to withstand use in factories and manufacturing facilities. The new Cruiser family includes a checkweighing range and a counting range.

The Cruiser bench counting range is available in nine different models that feature readabilities from 0.0002lb/0.1g to 0.005lb/2g, and capacities from 8lb/4kg to 100lb/48kg. Easily visible in any lighting conditions, a backlit LCD shows weight, unit weight and count in one convenient location. The programmable backlight can be can be customized to be "always on," "always off," or to light only when weighing. Cruiser counting scales are ideal for inventory control tasks or checkweighing during packaging processes.

Cruiser bench checkweighing scales are available in 10 models with readabilities from 0.0002lb/0.1g to 0.005lb/2g and capacities from8lb /4kg to100lb/48kg. For efficient operation in production or warehouse applications, Cruisers can store and recall up to 100 product lookups or piece weights. To facilitate the checkweighing process, the Cruiser's display changes colors.

Each Cruiser model features adjustable non-slip feet and a level indicator to ensure proper setup and optimum weighing results. Load cell protection ensures the ultimate in performance and accuracy. A sealed keypad is easy to clean and protects against dirt and spills. The scales are powered by AC adapter or optional rechargeable battery pack, making them ideal for production, warehouse or field use. Communication with computers and printers is simple with the RS-232 interface, and an optional USB port is available.

During the Modex show, Adam also will also spotlight platform, crane, and washdown scales. For more information on industrial weighing products, visit www.adamequipment.com.

About Adam Equipment

For more than 45 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide in the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, animal/veterinary and jewelry markets. Adam is committed to offering an extensive selection of weighing equipment with best-in-class value. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has strategically established offices in the United States, South Africa, Australia, China and Germany to provide product support and speedy delivery to distributors. For more information about the company and its products, go to www.adamequipment.com.

