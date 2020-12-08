Adam Ferrari, CEO of Ferrari Energy, Launches Scholarship with the Goal of Providing Better Care for Patients with Physical Disabilities

Adam Ferrari has now taken his philanthropic approach to the next level by empowering health science students to provide better care for patients with physical disabilities. The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship is given to students who strive to attend college and study health science. Careers in this field include but are not limited to paramedics, medical lab assistants, surgical technicians, cardiovascular and respiratory therapists, cancer registrars, EKG technologists, and more. These individuals seek to serve the community every day, contributing to society's greater good as a whole.

The one-thousand-dollar scholarship requires applicants to meet certain eligibility requirements and submit an essay detailing prior experience obtained working with patients with physical disabilities and their desire to pursue a career to provide care for patients with physical disabilities. The short essay (about 1,000 words) will be submitted directly in the prospective student's application form.

This cause lies near Ferrari's heart due to one of his closest family members suffering from transverse myelitis .

To meet eligibility requirements, applicants must:

Be either a high school senior who has received acceptance into an accredited college or university or a currently enrolled full-time student at one of these institutions.

Be on track towards achieving a health science degree.

Have a future interest in caring for and working with patients with physical disabilities

Have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

University Benefits

Incoming freshmen are eligible to apply for the scholarship by applying with their high-school grade point average. Even if the applicant's university does not declare majors until after the first semester, incoming freshmen can specify their undeclared status with a plan to major in a health science-related degree.

The submission deadline for the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship is January 15, 2021. The chosen candidate will be announced in January 2021 based on the merit of the application and be awarded the one-thousand-dollar election funding.

The winner will then have two weeks to accept the scholarship from the day they are notified by email and can be disqualified if they do not accept within the two weeks. For the winner who accepts the scholarship, the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship Committee reserves the right to ask for additional information, including but not limited to documentation in support of the information provided in the application.

For more information regarding the Adam Ferrari Health Science scholarship and its eligibility requirements, visit this website . The scholarship application can be found here . We'd love for you to apply!

About Adam Ferrari

Adam Ferrari is the founder of the mineral acquisitions company Ferrari Energy . He is a chemical engineer by degree and is an accomplished petroleum engineer by profession. He also has experience in the financial sector through his work at an investment banking firm. Under his leadership, his company has supported numerous charitable organizations, including St. Jude Children's Hospital, Freedom Service Dogs, Denver Rescue Mission, Coats for Colorado, and Next Steps of Chicago.

