Adam Garone Joins Starlight Children's Foundation As Chief Executive Officer

Based in Los Angeles, Adam is leading the organization as it expands its efforts to engage grassroots donors and world-class brands in transforming the hospital experience for seriously ill children through programs like Starlight Gowns™, Starlight Fun Center® mobile gaming units, and the newly launched Starlight Xperience™ virtual reality program. Each year, Starlight distributes these and other proprietary programs, including millions of dollars in donated toys, books, games, and other products, to its network of more than 800 children's hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the United States.

"I'm honored to be leading Starlight. I'm excited to bring my experience of building the Movember brand and grassroots movement to a cause that I know first-hand. This time last year my 3-year-old niece, who is the same age as my daughter, was diagnosed with brain cancer which was quickly followed by brain surgery. She then spent 7 months in a children's hospital in San Diego going through the most aggressive form of chemo a child that old can tolerate. I saw the impact that moments of happiness and normalcy can have on a seriously ill child and their family. My aim is to grow Starlight so that we can reach more kids and have a greater impact."

Adam co-founded and led the Movember Foundation from its beginnings in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia, to become one of the most innovative and impactful social enterprises ever created, raising more than $1 billion, funding 1,200 men's health programs in 21 countries. Adam holds a Master's degree in Marketing from the Melbourne Business School, and in 2013 he was awarded the GQ Australia Man of the Year, in 2009 the Melbourne Business School Outstanding Alumnus Award, and in 2008 Enrst & Young Australian Entrepreneur of the Year.

Drawing on his experience spanning nine years of service as an officer in the Australian military combined with co-founding and leading the Movember Foundation for 13 years, he will lead Starlight Children's Foundation with a passion for sharing his experience and inspiring others to think big, have fun, and change the world.

Prior to joining Starlight Children's Foundation, Adam worked as a consultant and public speaker, sharing the essential skills it takes to build an extraordinary organization and a global movement.

In January 2019, Chris Helfrich stepped down as CEO and joined the organization's Board of Directors.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION:

Starlight Children's Foundation® delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. For 37 years, Starlight programs have positively impacted more than 60 million critically, chronically, and terminally ill or injured children around the world. With your help, more kids and their families will enjoy Starlight Xperience™ virtual reality, Starlight Gowns™, Starlight Fun Center® mobile entertainment units, and other Starlight programs at a children's hospital or facility near you. Support Starlight's work by visiting www.starlight.org and by following Starlight on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

