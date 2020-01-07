Adam Giffi Celebrates Milestone as Contributor to Forbes Communications Council

CLEVELAND, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Giffi, Global Marketing Manager at Alexander Mann Solutions, is celebrating his one-year anniversary as a contributing member of the Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original Forbes content, connect with fellow thought leaders and drive discussions.

"We are so pleased to have Adam Giffi entering year two as a member of Forbes Communications Council," said Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world, and Adam is an exemplary part of that community."

"Being accepted into the ranks of the Forbes Communications Council, and having the opportunity to lend my voice and perspective to newsworthy marketing topics of the day, and to contribute my unique perspective to content of my own, has been one of the honors of my career to date," Giffi said. "More than that, the chance to engage with and learn from leaders in communications, and join them in discussions that will help shape the future of the space, is a privilege and I'm thankful for the support of this group, as well as for Mr. Gerber's kind words."

