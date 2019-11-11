Adam Greco Joins Search Discovery

Forrester's recent Digital Intelligence Platform's report named Adobe as the leader in Digital Intelligence Platforms. Search Discovery's recently launched Apollo technology accelerates clients' ability to implement the products within Adobe's platform by automating the setup, configuration, and deployment of Adobe Analytics, Target, and Experience Cloud ID Service through Adobe's Experience Platform.

"Adam is the recognized leader for helping companies use Adobe Analytics to drive impact to their business. His work has had a significant impact on the entire analytics industry," said Mike Gustafson, President of Search Discovery. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our team, where together we can amplify and expand our combined efforts to provide the industry with revolutionary tools and solutions that help them use data with purpose."

"I am excited to take all of my experience and expertise and collaborate with the great team at Search Discovery," says Greco. "They have a proven track record of building products that solve analytics problems and I look forward to contributing to something that I believe will be transformational for the industry."

About Adam Greco, Senior Director Technology Solutions

Adam is a digital analytics industry veteran who advises clients on how to get the most out of their digital analytics solutions, especially for those using Adobe Analytics. As one of the early Omniture employees, Adam helped grow the Omniture Consulting group in the US and EMEA. He has spent the past fifteen years advising organizations on how to implement and drive business value from Adobe Analytics. He is an accomplished author and industry contributor having written upwards of 200 articles and published the first-ever book on Adobe Analytics in 2012. The recent recipient of the DAA Jim Sterne Lifetime Achievement Award, Adam has served as Director of Digital Analytics at Salesforce, as a board member at the Digital Analytics Association (DAA) and currently serves as a Board Advisor at Snowplow Analytics, Decibel Insight, Claravine, Beringer Capital, and ISDI Digital University.

About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a data transformation company that helps organizations use their data with purpose to drive measurable business impact. Our services and solutions help global organizations at every stage of data transformation including strategy, implementation, optimization, and organizational change management.

Search Discovery is the leader in providing Adobe clients with innovative technology solutions on the Adobe Launch platform with over 30,000 users of their browser and Launch extensions. To learn more about how Apollo and other solutions from Search Discovery visit searchdiscovery.com/apollo .

For more information see searchdiscovery.com.

