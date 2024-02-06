Adam Hawthorne Joins Build38 as Vice President of Sales

Build38 Continues to Grow Leadership Position in the Mobile Application Security Industry

MUNICH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build38 is excited to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Adam Hawthorne as the new Vice President of Sales. Adam joins Build38 after a successful tenure at Digital.ai, bringing a remarkable portfolio of experience and insights into the cybersecurity industry and helping customers on their journey to best practices in Mobile App Security. His move to Build38 serves as an endorsement of the company's continued innovative approach and its competitive edge in the mobile application security space.

Adam Hawthorne Joins Build38 as VP of Sales, Strengthening Leadership in Mobile App Security

"Adam Hawthorne's expertise and proven track record in strategic sales leadership make him a stellar addition to our executive team," said Dr. Christian Schläger, CEO of Build38. "His decision to join the Build38 team is a significant vote of confidence in our technology and vision. It reflects the growing recognition we're gaining in the market, not just against traditional competitors but also in setting new standards for mobile application protection."

Build38's proprietary AI-driven security technology provides proactive protection and intelligent threat response for mobile applications, differentiating the company in a crowded marketplace. With his deep industry experience, including his roles at Arxan Technologies, Trend Micro, and FireEye Inc., Adam is well-positioned to lead Build38's the expansion of the company's global footprint.

Adam's commitment to Build38 comes at a time when the company continues to receive accolades for its advanced security solutions, including the continued recognition as a Sample Vendor in the prestigious Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security.

Speaking on his new role, Adam Hawthorne stated, "Build38's dynamic approach to mobile app security is what drew me to the company. I am eager to leverage my experience to further the company's success and help our clients navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape."

About Build38

Build38 is a global provider of cutting-edge mobile application protection solutions. Headquartered in Munich, with key operations in Barcelona and Singapore, Build38 serves a diverse international client base across healthcare, financial services, digital services, and more. The company's commitment to innovation ensures robust mobile security in an increasingly digital world.

