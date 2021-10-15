Adam Hendin, Managing Director at Gershman Investment Corp. Originated a 33.7 Million HUD 221(d)(4) Loan for Heartland View Apartments

This project is situated in a rapidly developing, mixed-use neighborhood within close proximity to a wide variety of local amenities including schools, grocery, retail and area employers. A brand-new city recreational center is under construction adjacent to the property to the west. Amenities include a clubhouse with on-site leasing and management, business center, game room, theater area, community kitchen with bar seating, lounge area, and coffee bar. An outdoor pool with grills, pool furniture and overhang with fans adjacent to the clubhouse are also offered.

This loan's term is for 40 years plus construction, non-recourse, and high leverage at 85% loan to cost.

"TriStar Properties thoroughly enjoyed working with Gershman Investment Corp. on this transaction. Adam and his team helped us navigate our way through this process as efficiently and seamlessly as possible. I would highly recommend GIC to anyone looking to finance a project through the HUD insured multifamily loan programs." – Matt Towerman, Executive Vice President and Principal, TriStar Properties

SOURCE Gershman Investment Corp.