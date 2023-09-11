Adam Hill Named Partner in Charge of Advisory Services

11 Sep, 2023

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company has named Adam Hill, CPA, as partner in charge of advisory, effective September 1, 2023. In the role, Hill is responsible for the execution of strategy, operational performance, and development and retention of the firm's team working in the areas of management consulting, transaction services, valuation services and accounting solutions.

"Adam has been an integral part of our firm for the last 23 years and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication and expertise," says Chris Bellamy, Cohen & Company CEO. "As a key member of the firm's leadership team, Adam will continue to build on the growth and positive momentum of our national Advisory Practice."

In addition to his new role overseeing the Advisory Practice, Adam remains committed to serving clients. He provides business, accounting and tax consulting to real estate, construction, hospitality and retail/restaurant companies across the country. Well versed in historic, new markets, and energy tax credits and incentives, Hill is a key member of the firm's national Qualified Opportunity Zone practice, formerly led the firm's Paycheck Protection Program efforts and has receivership experience.

Beyond his advisory role and real estate work with clients, Hill serves as a member of the Cohen & Company's Board of Managers and co-leads the go-to-market efforts for the Real Estate and Construction Group. He is the board treasurer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers' Tax Policy Council and frequently speaks on the topic of Qualified Opportunity Zones.

About Cohen & Company
Named one of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms by Forbes and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Company has more than 750 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 11 offices in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through affiliated entities the firm also has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.  

