Adam House Sr. Joins Sales Transformation Group as President

As a serial entrepreneur, House Sr. brings 20+ years of experience in building companies from conception to successful exit with a proven track record of raising capital and increasing shareholder value. His entrepreneurial ventures spanned numerous industries, including direct marketing, mobile and healthcare technology, e-commerce, executive coaching, and real estate, including founding DMA International, Velocitude (acquired by Akamai Technologies), and leading Qualmetrix from concept to a Series B funding round. In addition to contributing to the startup community, House Sr. most recently served as Senior Vice President at RKT Companies.

"Clients are searching for firms like STG who use technology and innovation in their approach to providing coaching services. I look forward to joining the STG team in the capacity of both a leader and investor, where I will leverage my experiences and the organization's entrepreneurial DNA. The prospects of the organization are bright, and I'm excited to help accelerate STG's growth and position us as a market leader," said Adam House Sr.

From founding and successfully exiting several tech startups in various industries to becoming a professional basketball player and co-owner/CEO for the Rochester Razorsharks at the age of 32, House Sr. 's diverse background brings a unique perspective to the STG team. His depth of experience will enable STG to build top-performing teams, and develop a competitive advantage.

"Adam's entrepreneurial success and his extensive executive coaching experience aligns directly with STG's mission," said Ryan Groth, CEO of STG. "He is an accomplished executive who possesses the vision, innovative mindset, leadership, and character necessary to exponentially impact STG toward rapid expansion through not only our core capabilities but also strategic partnerships and acquisitions."

About Sales Transformation Group

The STG "Learn-Tech" platform helps growth-minded construction, building, and trade executives who are frustrated that they don't have a scalable sales system. Our proven process empowers those who want to win the long game, build a winning team that scales predictably, sells profitably, and gets commitments quickly. www.salestransformationgroup.com

