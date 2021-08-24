Adam Lampe Receives ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Award For Executive Leadership

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Lampe , CEO and Co-Founder of MINT Wealth Management , a wealth management and financial planning firm based in Houston, Texas, has been recognized with the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Award for Executive Leadership.

An evolution of ThinkAdvisor's Broker-Dealers of the Year awards, this year's inaugural LUMINARIES program shines a spotlight on how the top-performing industry participants are producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to advisors, rather than emphasizing asset levels, rankings or the latest industry buzz.

Economic, regulatory, technological and other issues are influencing the industry landscape as never before, making leadership and its responsiveness critical. As a winner in the Broker-Dealer Executive Leadership category, Lampe has been recognized as an advisor that is leading and guiding key decisions, including strategy, product development, hiring, the use of technology and more, in successful, innovative and dynamic ways.

Members of the Class of 2021 LUMINARIES were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry, as well by the ThinkAdvisor editorial team and includes winners in four categories: Diversity & Inclusion, Thought Leadership, Executive Leadership and Dealmaking/Growth.

"I began our firm in order to provide holistic wealth advice to families and I take pride in offering a truly objective, honest and realistic wealth management approach," said Lampe. "To be recognized by ThinkAdvisor's distinguished group of judges as an advisor that is making an impact not only to the families we serve, but the financial-service community as a whole, is an honor that I am extremely grateful for."

For over 18 years, Lampe has helped individuals, families, foundations, and institutions work toward their financial goals through holistic financial planning. As the CEO & Co-Founder of MINT Wealth Management, formerly Lampe & Son Wealth Management, he leads all development efforts within the firm. Lampe is regular contributor to Kiplinger and his insights have been featured in USA Today, Market Watch, CNN Business, and Financial Planning Magazine, providing audiences across the United States with valued financial insight.

About MINT Wealth Management: MINT Wealth Management is a firm dedicated to providing holistic wealth advice to families in Greater Houston and across the United States. Founded in 1976, Mint Wealth Management takes pride in its earned reputation for offering a truly objective, honest and realistic wealth management approach. Learn more at mintwm.com.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (RAA) member FINRA/SIPC. RAA is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of RAA.

Victoria Evans

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 103

[email protected]

SOURCE MINT Wealth Management