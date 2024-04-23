Adam Landsman Joins Sharebite as Head of Growth

Former CLEAR and Grubhub exec to guide the mission-driven meal benefits platform's expansion following 80% YoY growth in 2023

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the leading corporate meal benefits platform designed for the modern workforce, today announced that Adam Landsman has joined the company's leadership team as SVP and Head of Growth. The announcement comes during a critical growth period for the company, after experiencing 80% revenue growth in 2023 and recently surpassing 9 million meals donated to food-insecure communities via its partnerships with Feeding America® and City Harvest.

Adam Landsman, SVP and Head of Growth of Sharebite

Today, Sharebite works with hundreds of the world's most reputable companies to feed their employees by centralizing meal allowances, batching orders, and engaging the community — all on one platform. Landsman brings more than two decades of expertise in sales and growth initiatives to expand the platform's national footprint, as more companies seek out meaningful solutions for elevating employee engagement and standardizing benefits across their workforces.

"The enterprise market is actively seeking solutions that empower employee engagement, productivity, and well-being — thankfully, Sharebite's platform offers all three, packaged in a revolutionary product," says Adam Landsman. "The Sharebite team has proven that purpose can help drive growth, and I know we're just at the beginning of creating a massive impact for companies and their communities nationwide."

Landsman joins Sharebite after spending five years in various growth roles, including Head of Enterprise Sales and Head of Business Development at CLEAR , the leading identity verification solution that makes experiences safer and easier. He played a pivotal role in the creation and growth of the Enterprise Sales team, which oversaw generating and diversifying new revenue streams that enabled company growth, even as the pandemic halted in-person experiences.

Prior to his role at CLEAR, Landsman served as the Head of Corporate Sales at Seamless for more than eight years — paving the way for its merger with Grubhub in 2013, along with its eventual success through IPO and beyond. In his role, Landsman helped transform the pioneering food e-commerce platform from an early-stage startup into a dominant player in the corporate and enterprise landscape by creating a blueprint for revenue growth, forging strategic partnerships, and pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions.

"A mission like ours — to get every worker in America fed — requires seasoned leaders who know the landscape and, better yet, are responsible for having pioneered and shaped industry best practices, " says Dilip Rao, Sharebite CEO and Co-Founder. "Adam's successful track record of building and scaling multiple companies that are now household names is an invaluable asset, as we embark on the next chapter of our journey. Moreover, his servant-minded leadership approach, work ethic, and humility make Adam the perfect fit to accelerate our vision, as we continue to scale Sharebite to new heights."

About Sharebite

Sharebite is the leading meal benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. Combining team orders, flexible solutions, centralized meal allowances, curated restaurant choices, and community impact, Sharebite helps the world's best companies elevate employee engagement. Sharebite's corporate clients include category-leading companies across financial services, tech, legal, consulting, entertainment, agency, real estate, and other verticals. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with Feeding America® and City Harvest.

