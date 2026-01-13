Adam Milstein to Host Panel on Combating Antisemitism at 10th IAC National Summit

IAC Co-Founder and Philanthropist Leads Discussion on Innovative Strategies to Counter Rising Hatred

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Milstein, Israeli-American Council (IAC) Board Member & Chairman Emeritus and president of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, will host a panel titled "Innovating the Fight Against Antisemitism Part 1: Decoding Antisemitism: Ideologies and Impact" at the 10th IAC National Summit. The event takes place Saturday, January 17, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

The panel examines the innovative tools and strategies needed to counter antisemitism effectively in an era when digital threats shift by the day. Drawing on expertise from across tech, community advocacy, and content creation, the session outlines a forward-looking blueprint for online resilience.

Joining Milstein on the panel are Karys Rhea, Political Commentator and Writing Fellow at the Middle East Forum and Israel365 Action; Maya Vorobyov, Executive Director of TalkIsrael; Jordana Cutler, Director of Public Policy at Meta for Israel and the Jewish Diaspora; and Yossie Hollander, IAC Board Member, Entrepreneur & Philanthropist

The IAC National Summit is one of the largest and highest-profile gatherings in the Jewish world, bringing together thousands of Israelis, Israeli-Americans, and Jewish-Americans of all ages. This year's summit marks a double milestone: the 10th National Summit and 18 years of IAC impact. The three-day event features world-class speakers, innovators, and creators, offering meaningful conversations, powerful experiences, and celebrations that capture the spirit of Israel.

Milstein served as IAC national chairman from 2015 to 2019 and currently serves as a board member and chairman emeritus. He co-founded the organization in 2007 to foster an engaged and dedicated Israeli-American community.

Milstein will also participate in a second panel at the summit, "Philanthropy in the Duty of Israel," alongside Dr. Miriam Adelson and Noa Peri-Jensch of the Israeli American Council, scheduled for 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

About Adam Milstein

Adam Milstein is a venture philanthropist, business investor, and community leader. A native of Israel, he served in the IDF during the Yom Kippur War and graduated from the Technion in 1978. He earned an MBA from USC and is a Managing Partner at Hager Pacific Properties, a private commercial real estate investment firm. Milstein and his wife Gila established the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation in 2000, which supports a network of nonprofits that strengthen American values, support the U.S.-Israel alliance, and combat hatred and bigotry in all forms.

About the Israeli-American Council

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is the largest Israeli-American organization in the United States, dedicated to building an engaged and united Israeli-American community that strengthens the Israeli and Jewish identity of its members and the bond between Israel and America. For more information, visit israeliamerican.org.\

