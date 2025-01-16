Adam Mirick Joins Prometheus Hyperscale as Senior Energy Advisor

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheus Hyperscale, a leading developer of sustainable hyperscale data centers, is excited to share that Adam Mirick, Former Global Commodity Head for Power at BP Integrated Supply & Trading, will serve as Senior Energy Advisor to the company.

Adam will leverage his more than 25 years of experience in power and commodities markets to provide strategic guidance on how to best deploy generation, storage and new technologies to navigate the constrained power supply and meet the soaring demand for data centers sustainably.

Most recently, Adam was the Global Commodity Head for Power in BP's Integrated Supply and Trading division. In this role he was responsible for risk taking and management, as well as creating long term solutions for customers. With a focus on structured power products, he played a pivotal role in building their power trading and origination businesses and helped to bring many gigawatts of new generation to market.

Adam began his professional career after graduating from Dartmouth College just as electricity markets in the United States were deregulating. He built and led wholesale trading and origination teams for several leading industry participants, including Wisconsin Public Service, SAC Capital, and Integrys Energy Services.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that by 2026 data centers globally will use over 1,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually, around the same as Japan uses today. Prometheus is harnessing a variety of energy sources to power its data centers, including renewables, natural gas and possibly nuclear at a later date through our strategic partnership with Oklo. Prometheus aims for its data centers to not impact grid customers.

Adam will work with the team to bring several gigawatts to market in the next decade starting with a focus on the successful execution of our flagship project in Evanston, Wyoming.

Trenton Thornock, Founder and CEO of Prometheus Hyperscale commented: "Adam's experience in the power and commodities markets make him a perfect addition to our team as we work to build next-generation, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers powered by cleaner energy."

Adam Mirick, Senior Energy Advisor of Prometheus Hyperscale commented: "As AI development accelerates at an extraordinary pace, we face the challenge of building infrastructure that serves innovation, community and climate goals. I look forward to working with the Prometheus Hyperscale team to build the infrastructure that meets the aggressively expanding needs with the lowest environmental impact and without harming local electric ratepayers and communities."

About Prometheus Hyperscale

Prometheus Hyperscale, founded by Trenton Thornock, is revolutionizing data center infrastructure by developing sustainable, energy-efficient hyperscale data centers. Leveraging unique, cutting-edge technology and working alongside strategic partners, Prometheus is building next-generation, liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers powered by cleaner energy. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and environmental stewardship, Prometheus Hyperscale is redefining the data center industry for a sustainable future. This announcement follows recent news of Bernard Looney, former CEO of bp, being appointed Chairman of the Board.

