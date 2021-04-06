Adam Mortanian Co-Founds PACT Capital

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Capital Inc., a Los Angeles based commercial real estate mortgage banking firm that provides capital market services for Multifamily, Commercial and Agriculture, has announced its co-founding by Beverly Hills real estate banker Adam Mortanian.

Adam has completed over $300 million in closed bridge and permanent financing transactions over the past decade working as a real estate banker in Orange County, Beverly Hills and the Los Angeles area.

"I am excited to move into this next chapter and offer a variety of financing options to my existing client relationships as well as the many new relationships that will be formed at PACT Capital," said Adam.

In addition to capital advisory, PACT Capital manages a private mortgage debt fund focused on commercial and agriculture lending within California.

Adam brings over a decade of experience across all aspects of real estate finance and banking of which include analysis, underwriting, structuring, portfolio management and origination. Prior to founding PACT Capital, Adam was the Vice President, Regional Sales Leader at Wells Fargo Bank in the middle market office based in Century City. He also worked at Umpqua Bank, California Bank & Trust and Bank of America.

To learn more about PACT Capital or inquire about funding options, visit www.PACTCap.com, email [email protected], or call 213-799-PACT (7228).

PACT Capital, Inc., is a commercial and agricultural real estate capital advisor and direct lender based in Los Angeles, CA. The principals bring over a decade of real estate banking, operations, and transactional experience arranging commercial real estate financing for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, and agriculture assets. By employing a comprehensive approach with each client, PACT Capital's goal is to optimize a borrower's property and portfolio cash flow through smart, short-to-long-term liability management. PACT Capital is a trusted real estate capital partner - delivering every time.

SOURCE PACT Capital

