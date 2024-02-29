Adam Oakley and Rocky Pontikes Named Co-Heads of Mesirow Investment Banking

"Mesirow's investment banking group has built a strong reputation across the middle market" - Natalie Brown Post this

Mesirow Investment Banking has completed more than 325 transactions in recent years across its covered industry verticals. With a focus on middle market M&A transactions, its clients include entrepreneurs, financial sponsors and large corporations. Committed to leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise and nurturing deep, longstanding relationships, Mesirow has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

"Mesirow's investment banking group has built a strong reputation across the middle market," said Natalie Brown, Mesirow's CEO. "I look forward to Adam and Rocky's contributions as we continue to grow the practice and serve our clients domestically and abroad."

Oakley and Pontikes assume responsibility for the group as Brian D. Price becomes CEO of Mesirow's $10 billion Wealth Management business.1

"Adam and Rocky have spent more than 20 years growing the business and elevating our practice, and their deep knowledge of the Mesirow culture will make this transition seamless," said Price, adding, "I am excited to see them continue this momentum in their new roles and look forward to continuing to work with Adam, Rocky, and the Mesirow Investment Banking team as we expand collaboration between Mesirow Investment Banking and Mesirow Wealth Management."

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to help guide the next stages of growth for Mesirow Investment Banking and partner with our experienced teams of senior bankers across sectors to build on the strong platform that Brian has helped achieve over the past seven years," said Adam Oakley.

With more than two decades of investment banking and valuation experience, Oakley has expertise in industries including Aerospace & defense and diversified Industrials. Prior to joining Mesirow in 2004, he was at Standard & Poor's Corporate Value Consulting, focusing on intangible asset valuation and other financial advisory services.

"Mesirow Investment Banking has a long history of delivering successful outcomes for our clients," said Rocky Pontikes, adding, "I am honored to partner with Adam to lead an extraordinary group of professionals. I look forward to continuing our growth across the middle market driven by hard work, good judgment and strong integrity."

Pontikes has over 25 years of investment banking experience, with deep expertise in numerous industry sectors, including Business services, Distribution & supply chain, and Industrials. Prior to joining Mesirow, he was a member of the global investment banking division at Merrill Lynch & Co.

1 | Mesirow Wealth Management has more than $10B in assets under management and assets under advisement as of 12.31.2023. Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

