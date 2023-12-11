ADAM PODBELSKI JOINS HORVATH & TREMBLAY AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

News provided by

Horvath & Tremblay

11 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horvath & Tremblay, one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the U.S., has announced the addition of multifamily veteran Adam Podbelski as Senior Vice President. Adam will be joining the Tampa office as part of the firm's expansion into Southwest Florida.

Adam, previously a First Vice President Investments and Director at a national brokerage, specializes in the sale of Multifamily assets throughout the Southwest Florida markets. He has been involved in transactions in excess of $750 million throughout his career and has been the recipient of numerous awards highlighting his success in the industry.

"Adam brings a wealth of experience to Horvath & Tremblay and we are excited to have him on our team" said Dennis Kelleher, Executive Vice President of Horvath & Tremblay. "Our continued growth on Florida's east coast has called for further expansion in the state, and Adam's track record and expertise will be an excellent addition to our Tampa office."

Horvath & Tremblay opened its Tampa office earlier this year as part of an overall strategic growth plan for the company. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Horvath & Tremblay now has four offices in the state of Florida and twelve across the United States.

About Horvath & Tremblay

Horvath & Tremblay is one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the United States. The company's advisors specialize in the sale of single tenant net-lease, multi-tenant retail, apartment and mixed-use properties, and have market pacing experience successfully structuring sale lease-back programs, portfolio dispositions, and 1031 exchanges. The firm is dedicated to being the preferred source of information and expertise in the marketplace for private investors, developers, institutions, and industry professionals. For more information, please visit horvathtremblay.com.

Media Contact:
Joshua Velez
phone | (781) 776-4009
email | [email protected]   

SOURCE Horvath & Tremblay

Also from this source

DENNIS CRAVEDI AND CHRISTIAN BARREIRO JOIN HORVATH & TREMBLAY, EXPAND DC PRESENCE

DENNIS CRAVEDI AND CHRISTIAN BARREIRO JOIN HORVATH & TREMBLAY, EXPAND DC PRESENCE

Dennis Cravedi and Christian Barreiro join Horvath & Tremblay as Senior Vice Presidents, launching a new office in Bethesda, Maryland and bringing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.