Adam Powell Announced as a D CEO Award Finalist

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights , is pleased to announce their Director of Accounting, Adam Powell, has been named one of 29 North Texas finalists in D CEO magazine's Financial Executive Awards 2022.

"As a company, we're pleased – but not the least bit surprised – that Adam has been singled out for this award," stated Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "Since joining our team over two years ago, his selflessness, work ethic, and big picture thinking has helped Valor strengthen the foundations of our accounting department."

The D CEO Financial Executives 2022 Awards, presented in a partnership with Financial Executives International, Association for Corporate Growth, and TXPCA-Dallas, recognize Dallas-Fort Worth's top corporate finance executives. Each of the honorees will be featured in the May issue of D CEO magazine, as well as online, but the winners in each category will be revealed at an exclusive awards ceremony. The full list of award finalists has been released on the D CEO website.

Adam is a Certified Public Accountant with experience in public accounting as a financial statement auditor for publicly and privately held clientele in the oil and gas, manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare industries. After moving into industry accounting, he worked with a rapidly growing start up to develop first-time financial and accounting processes, controls, and various reporting packages. Adam is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs as well as the American Institute of CPAs. He obtained a bachelor's degree in finance from Oklahoma State University, as well as an additional bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma.

"I'm quite honored to have been named a finalist in this year's D CEO's Financial Executive Awards," stated Powell. "I'd like to thank Valor for providing our employees with a culture and environment that lends itself to the collective pursuit of reaching our potential. A large part of my job is helping others maximize their opportunities. I'm grateful to be using my skills in a way that promotes positive change, helping others reach their goals while simultaneously working towards my own."

Powell continues to oversee Valor's rapid growth, which has nearly doubled in both size and revenue in just the past year alone. He acts as the head of the company's oil and gas accounting and also serves multiple client sectors including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, nonprofits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices -- in over 30 different states.

Valor is a comprehensive professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. Valor employs a client-first approach, providing flexible solutions, and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements, and back-office support. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to streamline your business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

