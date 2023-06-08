A.D.A.M. Recognized as Runner-Up for the 2023 Advanced Manufacturing Start-Up Technology Award

STAMFORD, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.D.A.M., a US-Ukrainian 3D bioprinting startup, is pleased to announce its recognition as the Runner-Up for the prestigious 2023 Advanced Manufacturing Start-Up Technology Award . The honor was bestowed by the esteemed Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), a non-profit professional organization with a heritage dating back to 1932. The award ceremony took place on May 4th at the renowned RAPID TCT conference in Chicago.

The Advanced Manufacturing Start-Up Technology Award acknowledges A.D.A.M.'s significant contributions and advancements in the field of 3D bioprinting.

Denys Gurak, CEO of A.D.A.M., expressed his appreciation, stating, "We are honored to be recognized as the Runner-Up for the 2023 Advanced Manufacturing Start-Up Technology Award. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of Ukrainian deep-tech engineering. This recognition motivates us to continue our mission of revolutionizing healthcare."

Michael Pluzhnyk, CTO of A.D.A.M., added, "Being acknowledged as the Runner-Up for this esteemed award is a testament to the hard work and technical expertise of our engineering team. We are proud to be at the forefront of 3D bioprinting, delivering groundbreaking solutions that have the potential to transform the medical industry."

A.D.A.M. offers a Point-Of-Care Medical Device Production System (POC MDPS) for bone implants and other tissues, a turnkey solution for hospitals to 3D-print personalized medical implants on-demand. A.D.A.M.'s holistic solution and service model, designed to be easily scaled geographically and tissue-wise, uniquely positions A.D.A.M. to disrupt the orthopedic implants market, allowing hospitals to generate additional revenue.

About A.D.A.M.

A.D.A.M. is a 3D bioprinting startup that develops a Point-of-Care Medical Device Production System for bone implants. While the first product lines will be bone implants, A.D.A.M. is planning to expand the portfolio further to include other tissue implants in the future.

The company's ultimate vision is to build an on-demand personalized tissue manufacturing platform that would be a one-stop shop for bioprinted tissues and organs; and, hence, to cut barriers to medical treatment for millions.

For more information about A.D.A.M.'s work in 3D bioprinting and its innovative solutions, please visit https://adambioprinting.com/ .

Contact:

Denys Gurak

2032528696

[email protected]

SOURCE A.D.A.M.