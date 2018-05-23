Adam S. Kutner Continues Golden Knights Tickets Giveaway through Stanley Cup Finals

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Adam S. Kutner is giving away four free tickets to every Vegas Golden Knights home game to bolster support for the team as they head to the Stanley Cup Finals. The winners not only get the chance to watch Las Vegas' first professional sports team make history in the Stanley Cup Finals, but they also get the opportunity to ride across the ice at T-Mobile Arena on the Zamboni. Tickets to see the Golden Knights at home games will be given away for as long as they continue their quest for the Stanley Cup.
To enter, Golden Knights fans simply need to go to the Adam S. Kutner Facebook page, like the page and leave a comment with the name of who they might like to take with them to the game. Next, contestants must fill out a contact form on Adam S. Kutner's website to complete the submission. The first game of the Finals series is slated for Monday, May 28th.
Since the beginning of the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural — and wildly successful — first season, the team at Adam S. Kutner & Associates have been giving away tickets and Zamboni rides to all home games. The contest was designed to help more of the Las Vegas community have the chance to witness the historic season. The Golden Knights, who began their season as unlikely Stanley Cup contenders, have since become the most successful expansion team in the history of professional sports. Adam Kutner is dedicated to continued support for the Las Vegas community in any way possible.
Adam S. Kutner & Associates is the leading personal injury law firm in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over two decades of proven results in the state of Nevada, Mr. Kutner has become a household name around the Las Vegas Valley. More information about Adam S. Kutner & Associates and his community involvement can be found on his website:http://www.adamkutnercares.com/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adam-s-kutner-continues-golden-knights-tickets-giveaway-through-stanley-cup-finals-300654002.html
SOURCE Adam Kutner
