Adam Sendzischew named among 2026 Forbes America's Top Financial Security Professionals and Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylax Legacy Advisors announces recognition of CEO & Managing Principal, Financial Professional (RJFS), Adam Sendzischew on the Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list, ranking #5 Best-In-State and #50 nationwide.

"Sustaining family assets across a long-term horizon requires deep collaboration among a family's advisory team," Sendzischew stated. "True guardianship means managing structural risks openly to help reduce potential risk."

About Phylax Legacy Advisors A life insurance practice dedicated to helping safeguard the legacies of ultra-affluent families. For more information, visit www.simplylegacy.com.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Phylax Legacy Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

2026 Forbes America's Top Financial Security Professionals

The Forbes America's Top Financial Security Professionals ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria evaluating licensed insurance and annuity professionals, including production/premiums, death benefits, assets under management, client persistency, and service/planning processes. FSPs must have at least seven years of experience, be nominated by their firm, and maintain an acceptable compliance record. Portfolio performance is not considered due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Research Summary (July 2026): Of 19,402+ nominations, 100 professionals received the award. This ranking is based on data from 12/31/2024-12/31/2025 and was released on 7/09/2026. This ranking is not indicative of future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not represent all clients' experiences. Compensation was provided for use of the rating. Neither Raymond James nor its Financial Advisors pays a fee to obtain this award. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or SHOOK Research, LLC. Please visit Forbes 2026 Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professionals List for more information.

2026 Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals

The Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria evaluating licensed insurance and annuity professionals, including production/premiums, death benefits, assets under management, client persistency, and service/planning processes. FSPs must have at least seven years of experience, be nominated by their firm, and maintain an acceptable compliance record. Portfolio performance is not considered due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Research Summary (July 2026): Of 19,402+ nominations, 1,883 professionals received the award, with recipients varying by state population. Based on data from 12/31/2024-12/31/2025; released 7/09/2026. This ranking is not indicative of future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not represent all clients' experiences. Compensation was provided for use of the rating. Neither Raymond James nor its Financial Advisors pays a fee to obtain this award. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or SHOOK Research, LLC. Please visit Forbes 2026 Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professionals List for more information.

SOURCE Phylax Legacy Advisors