Jones Lowry Rebrands to Phylax Legacy Advisors, Signaling Next Phase of Growth in High-Net-Worth Insurance & Legacy Planning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lowry, a premier boutique life insurance practice specializing in wealth transfer strategies, announced today its official rebranding to Phylax Legacy Advisors. The transition marks a strategic evolution for the practice, moving from a name based on its founding partners to one that directly reflects its primary mission of guardianship and protection for affluent families.

The word "Phylax" is derived from the Greek word for "guardian," a concept that has historically represented the protection of something of great value. The new identity reinforces the practice's specialized focus on the needs of high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, including family offices, professional athletes, and top executives.

"This rebranding is a strategic reflection of our refined focus," said Adam Sendzischew, CEO of Phylax Legacy Advisors. "While our name has changed, our core values of expertise, clarity, and stability remain the same. Our team is dedicated to serving as the sentinels of our clients' legacies, helping to ensure their vision is protected for future generations."

Key aspects of the rebrand include:

Identity Evolution: A new logo featuring a stylized shield and guardian figure, symbolizing the strength and trust the practice provides to its clients.

A new logo featuring a stylized shield and guardian figure, symbolizing the strength and trust the practice provides to its clients. Refined Mission: A renewed emphasis on providing superior protection through customized, innovative life insurance and advanced planning solutions.

A renewed emphasis on providing superior protection through customized, innovative life insurance and advanced planning solutions. Digital Presence: The launch of a new website, www.simplylegacy.com, which offers a streamlined experience for clients and partners seeking clarity in complex wealth transfer scenarios.

Current clients of the practice will experience no disruption in service. All existing client documents, account structures, and the practice's leadership team remain in place.

About Phylax Legacy Advisors

Phylax Legacy Advisors is an elite life insurance practice dedicated helping safeguard the legacies of ultra-affluent families and executives. Based on the principles of trust and sophisticated planning, the practice provides tailored wealth transfer strategies designed to simplify the complex and protect the future. For more information, visit www.simplylegacy.com.

SOURCE Phylax Legacy Advisors