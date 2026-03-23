Phylax Legacy Advisors Expands to Midwest; Welcomes Veteran Shannon Hahn to Team

CHICAGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylax Legacy Advisors, a premier life insurance practice, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Hahn, CLU® to the role of Director (Phylax Legacy Advisors), Financial Professional (RJFS). Based in the Chicago area, Hahn's addition marks a strategic move for the Florida-based practice, broadening geographic reach.

Hahn brings over 25 years of experience in the life insurance industry to the team. Her expertise lies in designing personalized life insurance plans for professionals, business owners, and service firms, with a specialization in disability planning, underwriting for health impairments, and long-term care strategies.

"We are thrilled to bring Shannon's caliber of expertise to our practice," said Adam Sendzischew, Managing Principal of Phylax Legacy Advisors. "Her deep understanding of the industry, combined with her dedication to educational, goal-based planning, makes her the perfect fit to steward our growth in the Chicago region."

Hahn is deeply embedded in the local professional community. She currently leads the Chicago Women's Affinity Group for ProVisors and is an advocate for the industry, regularly traveling to Washington, D.C. on behalf of Finseca. A graduate of the University of Iowa, Hahn holds the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designation and maintains insurance licenses in 23 states.

"I am honored to join Phylax Legacy Advisors and to bring our unique brand of holistic planning to the Chicago market," said Hahn. "Whether it is business succession or personal legacy planning, I look forward to helping our clients secure their financial futures with clarity and confidence."

Hahn resides in Arlington Heights, IL, where she is an active supporter of local youth sports and a passionate advocate for special needs planning, a cause close to her heart.

About Phylax Legacy Advisors Phylax Legacy Advisors is a life insurance practice dedicated to helping safeguard the legacies of ultra-affluent families and executives. Based on trust and sophisticated planning, the practice provides tailored wealth transfer strategies to simplify the complex and protect the future. For more information, visit www.simplylegacy.com.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Phylax Legacy Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

SOURCE Phylax Legacy Advisors