Veteran adtech executive and product innovator brings expertise in data, programmatic advertising, and business growth.

BOULDER, Colo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Publisher technology platform Sovrn today announced the appointment of Adam Soroca to its Board of Directors. A longtime adtech entrepreneur, Soroca brings more than two decades of experience in building and scaling advertising technology companies, with deep expertise across programmatic advertising, audience data, and product strategy.

Adam Soroca joins Sovrn Board of Directors

Most recently, Soroca served as Chief Product Officer at Magnite, where he led the company's strategic product direction, roadmap, and go-to-market initiatives. Prior to that role, he helped lead Magnite's buy-side business and was instrumental in the company's growth during its most transformative period. Soroca also founded nToggle, which was acquired by Magnite predecessor Rubicon Project in 2017. He previously held leadership positions at Millennial Media, Jumptap, and Lycos.

"Sovrn sits at the intersection of several areas I've spent my career focusing on: unique data assets, programmatic advertising, and emerging AI-driven innovation," said Soroca. "The company has built a differentiated position in the market, and I'm excited to work alongside the team and help unlock new growth opportunities."

Soroca holds more than 90 awarded patents spanning mobile advertising and search techniques, and he currently serves on the IAB Tech Lab Programmatic Governance Council. His appointment to the board provides greater depth of expertise in several areas that are critical to Sovrn's short-term and long-term product roadmap.

"Adam's track record of building category-defining products and scaling successful businesses makes him an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors," said Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp. "His experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our platform and help our customers succeed in an increasingly data-driven ecosystem."

About Sovrn

Sovrn is a software and data company founded on the intersection of advertising, commerce, and consumer behavior. Sovrn helps publishers and creators align supply and demand using product-level commerce and behavior signals, so advertisers can get performance they need, while publishers and creators maximize revenue without losing focus on their core work. Sovrn products are used across websites, mobile apps, social networks, and CTV channels, reaching more than 500 million active consumers daily. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York and London. For more information, visit sovrn.com.

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.