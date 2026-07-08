Sovrn Launches Commerce Bid Check, an API That Returns a Real-Time Bid Value for Every Affiliate Link

New API replaces stale EPC data with live click value, giving publishers and commerce partners more control over monetization before traffic is sent.

BOULDER, Colo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn announced today the launch of Commerce Bid Check, a new API that delivers a live bid on every click before traffic is routed, giving publishers and commerce partners the data to decide which program monetizes each click.

Affiliate click routing is "hard-wired" with little dynamic understanding of the situation, and has long relied on historical EPC data, often utilizing stale EPC averages from the prior week or month. When a consumer clicks, the market pricing may no longer be accurate or relevant. Commerce Bid Check solves this by delivering a market-priced bid for each click the moment a click happens. With a single API call, partners can request a real-time Sovrn bid based on the click's destination, reader, device, and location, then decide the best monetization path before the click is sent through to the final destination.

"For years, publishers have made affiliate routing decisions with one hand tied behind their back, working off data that's continually out of date," said Chris George, President of Sovrn. "Commerce Bid Check is part of a broader shift we're driving toward price transparency – giving partners real-time market visibility into click value at click-time."

This launch benefits publishers, creators, shopping platforms, coupon and deal sites, BNPLs, AI search and shopping assistants. Bid Check enables every one of these partners to compare Sovrn's offer against any and all other options and route to the highest-earning opportunity as it happens.

"One of our partners was underpricing their traffic by relying on 90-day averages, even when demand was shifting week to week," said Brandon Oney, Director of Product at Sovrn. "With Bid Check, they can see a market-priced bid on every click and then route to whichever path pays out the most."

Bid Check is part of Sovrn Commerce, which connects publishers and creators to more than 50,000 merchants. Bid Check is built for partners with their own routing systems who want direct access to market-priced demand. For partners who prefer fully managed click routing automatically, including across their direct relationships, Link Optimization routes clicks to the highest-performing program. Both products support live bid evaluation, customizable bid floors, CPC and CPA payout models, full tracking, consent string support, and more.

Commerce Bid Check is available now. Visit Sovrn's API documentation to get started.

About Sovrn

Sovrn is a software and data company founded on the intersection of advertising, commerce, and consumer behavior. Sovrn helps publishers and creators align supply and demand using product-level commerce and behavior signals, so advertisers can get the performance they need, while publishers and creators maximize revenue without losing focus on their core work. Sovrn products are used across websites, mobile apps, social networks, and CTV channels, reaching more than 500 million active consumers daily. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York and London. For more information, visit sovrn.com.

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.