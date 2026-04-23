Mula Selects Sovrn to Deliver Turnkey Affiliate Monetization to Publishers Through Its Agentic OS

Partnership adds Sovrn's commerce layer directly into Mula's intelligent monetization platform, giving publishers immediate access to premium affiliate infrastructure.

BOULDER, Colo., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn, a publisher technology platform, today announced a new partnership with Mula, the agentic monetization operating system built for modern digital publishers. The partnership embeds Sovrn as the default commerce and affiliate partner within Mula's stack, making Sovrn's affiliate monetization tools available to all publishers on the Mula platform.

The integration means publishers no longer need to source, negotiate, or configure a separate affiliate solution. When a publisher activates Mula's OS, Sovrn's commerce infrastructure is ready from day one, automatically surfacing the highest-performing affiliate opportunities within each user session. Publishers who prefer to use their own affiliate keys retain full flexibility to do so.

For years, publishers have relied on a patchwork of affiliate tools bolted onto legacy ad stacks, often defaulting to a single walled-garden provider with limited transparency and declining margins. Mula's decision to replace Amazon with Sovrn as its default commerce layer reflects a broader industry shift. Publishers are diversifying their commerce business and reducing dependence on a single platform. With greater control, richer data, and higher yield, Sovrn provides a more flexible foundation for publishers looking to build a more resilient, scalable commerce strategy.

"Publishers deserve a commerce partner that maximizes their revenue potential," said Chris George, President of Sovrn. "Our affiliate platform gives publishers the transparency, flexibility, and performance they need to grow. By integrating directly with Mula's agentic OS, we're making those capabilities instantly accessible with minimal friction. Together, we're building the kind of seamless infrastructure that helps publishers diversify revenue and stay focused on creating great content."

Mula's agentic OS continuously analyzes session-level signals of what a user is reading, their behavioral patterns, and the yield opportunity available in real time, then determines the optimal monetization experience for each moment. By embedding Sovrn's affiliate tools as the default commerce layer, the platform can now intelligently route commerce opportunities alongside display, native, and other revenue streams, creating a unified system that maximizes revenue per session without requiring publishers to manage multiple vendor integrations.

Additionally, as part of this partnership, Sovrn will introduce Mula's agentic monetization capabilities to publishers across its network. Publishers who deploy Mula will gain new capabilities to keep visitors engaged on their pages and deeper in sessions, driving higher revenue per session (RPS).

"When we built Mula, the goal was always to give publishers a single intelligent system that connects every monetizable touchpoint in a session," said Lori Tavoularis, CRO & President of Mula. "Sovrn stood out as the right default commerce partner because of their publisher-focused technology and the ease of integration. Through this partnership, publishers can access affiliate monetization from day one without the operational complexity of separate contracts, technical implementation, or additional engineering support. It creates a more streamlined path to commerce revenue. We look forward to enabling Sovrn publishers to drive higher revenue per session, leveraging our combined offering."

The integration is now live and available to all publishers on the Mula platform.

About Sovrn

Sovrn is a software and data company focused on the intersection of advertising, commerce, and consumer behavior. Sovrn helps publishers and creators align supply and demand using real commerce and media signals, so advertisers get performance they can trust, while publishers and creators maximize revenue without losing focus on their core work. Sovrn is used across more than 80,000 websites, apps, social channels, and CTV channels, reaching more than 500 million active consumers daily. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York and London. For more information, visit sovrn.com.

About Mula

Mula is the agentic monetization operating system built for modern digital publishers. Rather than adding another vendor to the stack, Mula acts as an intelligent logic layer across Web, App, Email, and CTV—continuously analyzing session-level signals to determine what experience should appear next. Mula's AI agents evaluate user behavior, content context, and yield opportunity in real time, then surface the highest-performing monetization unit for every session. The result is a single system that connects every monetizable touchpoint and routes each one to its highest-yielding outcome. For more information, visit makemula.ai.

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.