Adam Stettner of Reliant Funding Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist by EY

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that CEO of Reliant Funding, Adam Stettner, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the San Diego region. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

Stettner was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special black-tie gala event on June 6 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

"I'm honored to be a finalist for this award for the second time," said Stettner. "Starting a financial company in the midst of the 2008 economic crisis was an uphill battle and humbling experience to say the least. Moments like this remind me that it was all worth it. I owe our customers and the Reliant Funding family for this recognition. Together, we built a great company."

Now in its 33rd year, the EY program recognizes business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, the company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for six consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.

