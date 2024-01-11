Adam Warf Joins Iapetus Infrastructure Services as Director of UVM Development

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to driving new growth, Iapetus Infrastructure Services (IIS) is bringing Adam Warf into the fold as Director of Utility Vegetation Management Development.

Warf joins the Houston-based utility infrastructure services firm after more than a decade at ECI - Environmental Consultants, where he most recently served as Director of New Business Development. Warf led ECI's new business development team and collaborated with several utilities to enhance UVM programs throughout North America. He also recently served on the Board of Directors for both the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Council. Warf holds a B.S. degree from Virginia Tech in Forestry and is certified as an ISA arborist, Utility Specialist, and Utility Vegetation Management Professional.

IIS COO Tej Singh touts the addition of Warf as a strategic move that will allow the company to deliver its cutting-edge services and agile solutions to new and existing clients across the utility industry.

"Adam's outside-the-box thinking and proven ability to consistently drive business development are just what we're looking for as we continue to grow," Singh declares. "We're eager to capitalize on the momentum of a strong 2023 and are confident that Adam's integrity, experience, and determination are the perfect blend for Iapetus."

Warf, for his part, points to IIS' leadership and unique business model as qualities that drew him to the company.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to work alongside, and learn from, top-tier industry experts such as Phil Charlton, Steve Hallmark, and Tom Sullivan. The chance to build on the vision of bringing fresh perspectives and premier services to the utility industry—along with a strong core leadership team across all IIS companies—is what really sold me on joining IIS," Warf proclaims. "Executive leadership's commitment to investing in subject matter expertise, top-level field talent, and innovative technologies truly differentiates us in the market and gives us the ability to deliver an unmatched customer experience to our utility clients." 

About Iapetus Infrastructure Services
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, IIS is an independent, minority- and veteran-owned company that brings an innovative approach to solving its utility customers' unique infrastructure challenges. With a deep bench of highly respected operational and thought leaders, IIS offers field and aerial services spanning program design and development, operational oversight (safety, asset, and vegetation inspection), training and mentoring, and technology enablement (e.g., drone/UAS, GIS, UVM work management, and live dashboards). The IIS suite of operating companies includes Atlas Field ServicesGold Coast Utility SpecialistsHyperion Safety Environmental SolutionsSoaring Eagle Technologies, and the Unmanned Aviation Training Institute. IIS is also the proud host of the Trees and Lines podcast. For more information, visit iiservices.com.

