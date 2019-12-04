Adam4Adam Raises More Than $9,310 for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - For the fourth year in a row, Adam4Adam has matched all donations made by its users to the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) on Dec. 1. On that day, visitors to Adam4Adam's website and mobile app were invited to contribute to ETAF, with Adam4Adam's executives matching every contribution. In total, $9,310 was raised.

The campaign is a tradition for Adam4Adam, which counts user health and philanthropy among its core brand values.

"We've always supported our community through the years, and partnering with ETAF each December is natural for us," says David Lesage, COO of Adam4Adam. "We love that 100% of donations go toward providing grants for domestic and international programs that offer direct- care services to people living with HIV and AIDS."

What's more is that Adam4Adam's mobile app and website incorporate an industry-leading number of resources dedicated to health.

They include:

A prominent Health section, with a "where to get tested" link that leads to gettested.cdc.gov Users can enter their postal code and find nearby HIV/STD testing facilities.

A Health Resources page, with information about HIV, STDs and PrEP, and links to resources for mental health and addiction recovery.

Profiles by Health Specialists, who interact with users to provide information and referrals to testing and other health services.

"We offer these tools to our users, because we believe more information will enable them to make the choices that are best for them," says Lesage.

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Adam4Adam executives about the company's commitment to gay/bi/trans/queer health, contact David Lesage at david@adam4adam.com .

About Adam4Adam

16 years in the dating industry. 11 million users. 100% free to use. It's no wonder that Adam4Adam is one of the industry-leading gay social networks. Visit the website at Adam4Adam.com . The Adam4Adam app is available on iOS and Android free of charge. For more information about Adam4Adam's app, visit a4anetwork.com. Follow Adam4Adam on Instagram at instagram.com/adam4adamofficial, like on Facebook at facebook.com/adam4adam , and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/adam4adam.

SOURCE A4A Network inc

Related Links

https://a4anetwork.com

