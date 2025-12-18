ADAMA and BASF Agricultural Solutions Partner to Co-Develop Breakthrough Gilboa® Fungicide Technology

Joint effort expands access to Gilboa®, offering new solutions for European cereal growers to manage resistance and secure lasting yields

Gilboa-based formulations for wheat in Great Britain expected in 2027, followed by broader European launches in 2029

TEL AVIV, Israel and LIMBURGERHOF, Germany, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), and BASF announced a strategic co-development and commercialization agreement centered on ADAMA's proprietary fungicide active ingredient, Gilboa® (flumetylsulforim). This partnership will accelerate the delivery of new, pioneering disease management solutions, helping farmers across Europe combat resistance and maintain healthy yields.

Under the agreement, BASF will develop and commercialize new formulations based on ADAMA's Gilboa molecule, alongside ADAMA's own Gilboa-based products. The collaboration combines ADAMA's innovation and mixtures expertise with BASF's strong development capabilities and market access, ensuring that farmers benefit from faster access to next-generation solutions. Each ADAMA and BASF will independently decide on its own concepts, pricing, sales and go to market strategies.

As Europe faces increasing regulatory pressure and the phase-out of existing active ingredients, farmers are urgently seeking new, effective, and reliable tools to protect crop health and productivity. Gilboa offers a novel mode of action for cereals and belongs to FRAC Group 32 (nucleic acid metabolism), recognized earlier this year. It also represents a versatile platform for the development of broad-spectrum, long-lasting disease control solutions, enabling growers to secure both yield and quality.

Florian Wagner, Executive Vice President Portfolio and Innovation, ADAMA: "Farmers have been clear about their need for reliable, resilient protection against a broad range of diseases. With Gilboa, cereal growers in Europe gain a powerful new tool to better protect their crops. We chose to collaborate with BASF because they share our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. This alignment makes them the ideal partner to ensure we can rapidly deliver this important innovation to growers across Europe".

Marko Grozdanovic, Senior Vice President Global Strategic Marketing, BASF Agricultural Solutions said: "Over the last decade, BASF and ADAMA have successfully worked together on multiple projects. Now, we are combining BASF's broad portfolio of fungicides and market expertise alongside ADAMA's innovative active ingredient and product expertise. This collaboration brings together the unique strengths of both companies, ensuring that farmers benefit from faster access to cutting-edge solutions."

Pending product registration approvals, the two companies plan to launch Gilboa-based formulations for wheat in Great Britain in 2027, followed by broader European launches in 2029.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €919 million in 2024, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, combining innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and our other stakeholders along the value chain. With teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we do everything in our power to build a sustainable future for agriculture. In 2024, BASF Agricultural Solutions generated sales of €9.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

