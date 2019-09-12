ADAMA and Taranis Collaborate to Offer Farmers End-to-end Precision Agriculture Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel and BEIJING, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global crop protection company ADAMA Ltd. and top precision agriculture startup Taranis, announced today their global partnership to develop a full service package solution to optimize farming practices and decrease costs through precision agriculture.

The collaboration reflects ADAMA's decision to work with Taranis as a strategic partner, utilizing the company's advanced aerial imagery scouting to expand their worldwide reach and enhance ADAMA's end-to-end services and solutions.

Continuously working to evolve its products and provide innovative solutions to the world's farmers, ADAMA's new end-to-end solution is an important milestone in realizing its vision for bringing effective solutions that meet farmers' most pressing needs.

Dani Harari, SVP Resources and Strategy at ADAMA, said, "We are happy to expand our partnership with Taranis to provide growers and ag professionals with a solution that enables the effective and efficient use of agricultural inputs, an important part of every farmer's success. The combination of Taranis' innovative precision technology and extensive database of crop threats, together with ADAMA's vast portfolio, global reach and deep domain expertise will further extend the value we bring to farmers all over the world."

Taranis utilizes its patented scouting technology to capture aerial imagery at sub-millimeter resolution, detecting field ailments such as weeds, insects, disease, and fertilizer deficiencies or growth conditions such as emergence, row coverage and more. The company's Artificial Intelligence-driven technologies then analyze the images and provide accurate actionable insights from the field directly to the farmer. Utilizing deep-learning technology combined with high-speed UAVs and manned aircrafts, Taranis already enables farmers to predict and prevent threats to over 20 million acres worldwide on a granular level.

"By partnering with ADAMA, we will be able to expand our offerings, supplying farmers across the world with the most robust, end-to-end crop monitoring solutions," says Ofir Schlam, CEO and Co-founder of Taranis. "We are excited to share our expertise and accumulated data with ADAMA's existing client base and with a whole new group of farmers."

About Taranis

Taranis is a leading precision agriculture intelligence platform that uses sophisticated computer vision, data science and deep learning algorithms to effectively monitor fields. The system enables farmers to make informed decisions by detecting early symptoms of weeds, uneven emergence, nutrient deficiencies, disease or insect infestations, water damage and equipment problems. Overseeing millions of acres of farmland in Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Ukraine and the United States, Taranis gives farmers the tools to address issues in real-time, increasing yields and cutting costs. Taranis employs over 100 people worldwide and is headquartered in Tel Aviv with subsidiaries in Argentina, Brazil and the U.S.

Taranis targets high volume commodity crops, such as corn, cotton, soy and sugarcane, which account for 70% of global crop volumes. In 2018, the company announced the closing of a $20M Series B funding round to expand its global footprint, and currently services large farmers, empowering them to address issues in real-time and increasing yields by 7.5%. The company is currently servicing large farmers in US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Ukraine and Australia.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture – offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our more than 7,000-strong team reaches farmers in over 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946912/Adama_New_Logo.jpg

Contact:

ADAMA

Ben Cohen

Global Investor Relations

ir@adama.com

Taranis

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

justine@headline.media

SOURCE Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd; Taranis

Related Links

http://www.taranis.ag/

