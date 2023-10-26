ADAMA Expands Availability of Apresa® in South America, Highly Effective Herbicide for Soybean, Corn and Other Crops

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced wider availability of Apresa®, a pre-emergent pre-mix herbicide that delivers broad spectrum weed control with up to 20% higher efficacy compared to tank mixed solutions.

Containing two complementary modes of action at a high concentration, Apresa eliminates hard-to-control grass and broadleaf weeds while providing a strong residual effect for soybeans and other crops in a simple and safe application for pre-emergence uses.

The product uses ADAMA's proprietary TOV oil dispersion formulation technology, which maximizes the potential of its dual active ingredients.

"Our customers are always looking for ways to streamline their crop protection efforts, and Apresa enables that with its tough, concentrated power in an easy-to-use solution that is excellent for regenerative agriculture," said Romeu Stanguerlin, SVP Latin America at ADAMA. "This early season weed control enhances crop yield and quality, and eases harvest due to clean fields. In an innovative formulation, Apresa offers less UV degradation, better straw transposition, synergistic effect and crop safety."

After more than 200 trials in recent years in soybean, corn and other crops, Apresa was found to be highly effective against several key weeds including Amaranthus sp., Goosegrass, Sourgrass and many others. Its performance has been recognized by advisors, researchers, and farmers as an excellent tool for Weed Resistance Management (WRM) with a long-lasting effect, often season-long control.

Since its highly successful launch in Brazil last year, followed by Argentina and Paraguay earlier this year, Apresa is expected to become one of the main pre-emergent herbicides for use in soybean fields in South American countries. Besides soybean, it can be used on corn, peanuts, sugarcane, specific vegetables and forestry.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and diseases. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter®) at @ADAMAAgri.

