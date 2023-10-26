ADAMA Expands Availability of Apresa® in South America, Highly Effective Herbicide for Soybean, Corn and Other Crops

News provided by

ADAMA Ltd.

26 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced wider availability of Apresa®, a pre-emergent pre-mix herbicide that delivers broad spectrum weed control with up to 20% higher efficacy compared to tank mixed solutions.

Containing two complementary modes of action at a high concentration, Apresa eliminates hard-to-control grass and broadleaf weeds while providing a strong residual effect for soybeans and other crops in a simple and safe application for pre-emergence uses.

The product uses ADAMA's proprietary TOV oil dispersion formulation technology, which maximizes the potential of its dual active ingredients.

"Our customers are always looking for ways to streamline their crop protection efforts, and Apresa enables that with its tough, concentrated power in an easy-to-use solution that is excellent for regenerative agriculture," said Romeu Stanguerlin, SVP Latin America at ADAMA. "This early season weed control enhances crop yield and quality, and eases harvest due to clean fields. In an innovative formulation, Apresa offers less UV degradation, better straw transposition, synergistic effect and crop safety." 

After more than 200 trials in recent years in soybean, corn and other crops, Apresa was found to be highly effective against several key weeds including Amaranthus sp., Goosegrass, Sourgrass and many others. Its performance has been recognized by advisors, researchers, and farmers as an excellent tool for Weed Resistance Management (WRM) with a long-lasting effect, often season-long control.

Since its highly successful launch in Brazil last year, followed by Argentina and Paraguay earlier this year, Apresa is expected to become one of the main pre-emergent herbicides for use in soybean fields in South American countries. Besides soybean, it can be used on corn, peanuts, sugarcane, specific vegetables and forestry.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and diseases. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter®) at @ADAMAAgri.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

ADAMA contact: 
Tal Moise
Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

Also from this source

ADAMA Launches First Off-Patent CTPR-Based Offerings in India

ADAMA Launches First Off-Patent CTPR-Based Offerings in India

ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced the launch of Cosayr® and Lapidos® in India, its first...
ADAMA Receives Registration for ACTAVAN®, its First Global Bio-Fungicide, in Peru

ADAMA Receives Registration for ACTAVAN®, its First Global Bio-Fungicide, in Peru

ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), one of the world's leading crop protection companies, announced the registration of its global bio-control product,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.