ADAMA Expands Use of New Environmentally Friendly One-Liter Containers

News provided by

ADAMA Ltd.

20 Feb, 2024, 06:13 ET

New design allows for denser packing, significantly reducing transportation needs, and improves farmer usability

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE 000553), a leading crop protection company, today announced the expanded use of its newly designed one-liter containers, demonstrating its commitment to greater sustainability. These containers were developed to reduce environmental impact and improve farmer usability and have already been successfully launched in India.

The new containers replace the old cylindrical shape with a rectangular one, leading to multiple sustainability benefits. They can be placed more densely on pallets and trucks, enabling 45% more product to be packed in the same space, reducing transportation needs and associated carbon emissions. This results in a 17.2% reduction in GHG emissions, eliminating the release of up to 340 metric tons of CO2e into the atmosphere annually. The amount of CO2e saved by the new packaging is comparable to a new car being driven 2.8 million km or the yearly absorption capacity of 27,000 trees. They also comprise 10% less plastic, saving plastic waste.

Farmers also find the new design to be more convenient to use. The containers feature a texture of raised bumps for improved grip, a wider opening for easier access and pouring, and they are compatible with the European industry standard Closed Transfer System (CTS) to reduce the risk of contact with the product. The new shape takes up less storage space on the shelf and its flat sides make it easier to read the product name when packed tightly.

"In response to the growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices within ADAMA and among farmers globally, we are continuously working to reduce the environmental footprint of our products," said Ronen Golan, Head of Market Facing Programs at ADAMA. "We developed our new containers with farmers and their daily activities in mind, enabling them to engage in more sustainable practices while addressing additional pain points they face, without changing their routines. It's a win-win situation for everyone."

ADAMA's new one-liter packaging will expand to Europe and Israel in Q1 2024, before arriving in South America in Q2-3 2024.

About ADAMA
ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

ADAMA Contact:
Tal Moise
Public Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

Also from this source

ADAMA to Bring Innovation to European Molluscicide Segment with Novel Active Ingredient Feralla®

ADAMA to Bring Innovation to European Molluscicide Segment with Novel Active Ingredient Feralla®

ADAMA Ltd., a leading global crop protection company, today announced its intent to introduce the novel in-licensed active ingredient Feralla® into...
ADAMA Provides Performance Estimation for Full Year of 2023

ADAMA Provides Performance Estimation for Full Year of 2023

ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), today provided an estimate regarding its financial performance for the full year of 2023. Sales For the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.