ADAMA Launches New Cereal Fungicide Avastel® for Superior Disease Control and Long-lasting Protection

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading crop protection company, announced the launch of Avastel®, a new broad-spectrum T2 fungicide for cereal growers across Europe, that delivers a new standard of efficacy, control, and long-lasting protection against a broad spectrum of diseases.

Avastel® combines two trusted Active Ingredients – a carboxamide (SDHI) with triazole (DMI) – for outstanding control of Septoria, Brown Rust, Yellow Rust, Net Blotch, and other diseases in various cereals. It's powered by ADAMA's unique Asorbital® Formulation Technology for better uptake and faster migration within the leaf tissue, ensuring increased resistance to washout and excellent retention that mitigates weather uncertainty around spray times.

With Avastel®, European farmers who are under pressure to combat Septoria, Rust, and other key diseases can gain peace of mind. Avastel® has powerful curative and long-term preventive effects against disease, resulting in a stronger flag leaf which is crucial for maximizing yields. In field trials, Avastel® brought better protection against Septoria and increased yields, compared with competing products.

"European farmers are facing increased resistance to Septoria and other diseases, while simultaneously needing to produce a high yield," said Alex Mills, Global Head of Fungicides at ADAMA. "At ADAMA, we invested in developing Avastel®, a breakthrough fungicide that contains two best-in-class Active Ingredients as well as our innovative Formulation Technology. Avastel®'s curative and preventive effects deliver consistent high performance for high-risk, high-yield crops in a single smart solution. Thanks to ADAMA's proprietary Asorbital® Formulation Technology, farmers in complex agronomic situations have a solution they can rely on."

Avastel® is a broad label fungicide that is suitable for use in crops such as wheat, barley, rye, and triticale. It is part of ADAMA's new European cereal fungicide portfolio which began rolling out in 2023.

