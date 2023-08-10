ADAMA Receives Registration for ACTAVAN®, its First Global Bio-Fungicide, in Peru

News provided by

ADAMA Ltd.

10 Aug, 2023, 04:47 ET

ACTAVAN® was developed in collaboration with Waikaitu; uses plant extracts as a novel active ingredient against fruit rots

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), one of the world's leading crop protection companies, announced the registration of its global bio-control product, ACTAVAN®, in Peru. ACTAVAN® is ADAMA's first global bio-fungicide developed in collaboration with the New Zealand company Waikaitu Ltd.

ACTAVAN® uses plant extracts to effectively prevent the occurrence of fruit rots in crops such as grapes, berries, and certain vegetables, while also improving their quality. In addition, ACTAVAN® increases the sugar content, peel firmness, size, and weight of the berries, also reducing fruit splitting.

As a biological product, ACTAVAN® is compatible with organic farming and integrated pest management (IPM) practices ACTAVAN® represents a significant innovation in ADAMA's biological offering and complements the existing ADAMA portfolio by providing effective and reliable fungicidal action for all type of farming using a novel active ingredient.

"Farmers around the world are searching for an effective bio-fungicide that allows them to incorporate sustainable agricultural practices, and still produce high quality fruits and berries," said Walter Costa, VP Marketing and Product Strategy at ADAMA. "A great collaboration with Waikaitu led to a novel and powerful bio-fungicide that meets both the complex requirements of the value chain, and the high-quality performance standards that fruits and vegetables producers have been waiting for."

ACTAVAN® is a bio-fungicide that stimulates the plant's immune system at a systemic level and consistently deliver positive results. Additionally, unlike many other fungicides, there is no pre-harvest interval for ACTAVAN®, which gives farmers more freedom to plan crop treatment schedules.

"We're proud to work together with ADAMA to deliver this vital product that helps farmers maintain the balance of nature," said Alex Pressman, CEO and founder at Waikaitu Ltd. "Sustainable farming is the future for feeding the world's population in a way that is better for the planet and better for business. ACTAVAN® leads the way by protecting plants from harmful fungal diseases and improving fruit quality, while still meeting organic and sustainable farming requirements."

ACTAVAN® is currently registered for use in Peru, and ADAMA expects to register the product in other Latin American countries, and in more regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, in the near future. ADAMA has more than 50 biological solutions in its portfolio, such as Bralic, a pesticide based on garlic extract, and Protégé, a microbiological nematicide and fungicide.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, as well as state-of-the-art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities. With a culture that empowers our people to listen to farmers and ideate from the field, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

ADAMA Contact:
Tal Moise
Public Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

Also from this source

ADAMA Provides Performance Estimation for the First Half Year of 2023

ADAMA 2022 ESG Report Highlights Significant Progress in Portfolio and Operational Sustainability

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.