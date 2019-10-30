ADAMA Reports Strong Growth, Driving Record Sales in Both the Q3 and Year-to-date

Overcoming significant headwinds throughout the year

• Q3 record-high sales of $953 million, growing +9% in US dollar terms, +11% in local currencies

‒ Strong business growth in almost all geographies, led by robust recovery in North America, strong performance in Latin America and Europe

‒ Continued average price increases of more than 2% across all regions

‒ Q3 sales constrained by $55 million due to Jingzhou old site disruption impacting supply of high-demand products; incremental ramp-up of production at site continuing

• 9M record-high sales of $2,962 million, exceeding last year's in both US dollar terms and local currencies, overcoming the significant market and supply headwinds encountered throughout the year, as well as the impact of softer currencies

‒ Jingzhou old site disruption constraining 9M sales by $162 million

‒ Sales of formulated, branded products in China, other than those from the Jingzhou old site, grew by more than 25% in both the quarter and the nine-month period

• Q3 Gross Profit up 6% to $295 million

‒ Gross margin of 31.0% vs. 32.0% last year

‒ 9M gross profit of $968 million, with gross margin of 32.7% vs. 33.3% last year

‒ Increased prices offset by higher procurement costs and softer currencies

‒ Jingzhou old site disruption constraining Q3 gross profit by $24 million and 9M gross profit by $64 million

• Q3 EBITDA up 8% to $144 million

‒ EBITDA margin of 15.1%, in-line with last year

‒ 9M EBITDA of $509 million, in-line with last year; EBITDA margin of 17.2%, in-line with last year

‒ Strong containment of operating expenses despite recording idleness cost at Jingzhou old site

‒ Jingzhou old site disruption, including idleness cost, constraining Q3 EBITDA by $31 million and 9M EBITDA by $89 million

• Q3 Net Income of $42 million, 5% above last year

‒ Net income margin of 4.4% vs. 4.6% last year

‒ 9M net income of $173 million, with net income margin of 5.9% vs. 6.8% last year

‒ Jingzhou old site disruption, constraining Q3 Net Income by $25 million and 9M Net Income by $71 million

ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE 000553) today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Table 1. Financial Performance Summary

Adjusted, US$m

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % Change % Change CER

9M 2019 9M 2018 % Change % Change CER Revenues

953 872 +9% +11%

2,962 2,918 +2% +3% Gross profit

295 279 +6%



968 972 -0.4%

Gross margin

31.0% 32.0%





32.7% 33.3%



Operating income (EBIT)

83 81 +3%



325 353 -8%

EBIT margin

8.7% 9.3%





11.0% 12.1%



Net income

42 40 +5%



173 197 -12%

Net income margin

4.4% 4.6%





5.9% 6.8%



EBITDA

144 134 +8%



509 512 -0.6%

EBITDA margin

15.1% 15.3%





17.2% 17.6%



Earnings per share - USD

0.0173 0.0164





0.0708 0.0806



- RMB

0.1210 0.1117





0.4836 0.5200





All income statement items contained in this release are presented on an adjusted basis. A detailed description and analysis of differences between the adjusted income statement and that reported in the financial statements is contained in the "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements" in the appendix to this release. EPS are the same for basic and diluted. Q3 and 9M 2019 include the results of both Bonide and Anpon following their acquisition in Q1 2019.

Commenting on the results, Yang Xingqiang, Chairman of ADAMA's Board of Directors, said, "Our strong performance in the quarter aided in overcoming the challenges that we faced during the first-half of the year, bringing the Company to growth also over the nine-month period. With the continued development and rolling out of our pipeline of differentiated products in markets across the globe, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy and look ahead to concluding the year with positive momentum."

Chen Lichtenstein, President and CEO of ADAMA, added, "We delivered record-high sales in both the quarter and nine-months, led by double-digit growth in North America as well as our differentiated, formulated and branded products in China. Latin America is performing strongly as it goes into its peak season, and we saw a pleasing contribution from Europe in its late season. The business growth was further bolstered by continued price increases. This performance drove growth in all profit-metrics in the quarter, despite the significant residual impact from the Jingzhou site disruption which is continuing to progress in its ramp-up of operations."

Performance in Context of Market Environment

The third quarter saw drought conditions across Europe, Latin-America and parts of Asia-Pacific. In Europe, the dry weather delayed herbicide application in key crops and reduced oilseed rape planting areas. North America saw a partial recovery late in the season following the severe flooding seen in the first half of the year. Following a delayed start to the Indian monsoon season, conditions have improved.

Prices in key crops including wheat, corn and soybean softened somewhat during the quarter, which continues to challenge farmer income in most regions.

While product supply remains generally constrained due to the increased environmental focus in China causing industry-wide shortages in certain raw materials and intermediates, some capacity is returning to the market, yet procurement costs are still elevated compared to last year. The Company continues to raise its prices in all regions and contain its manufacturing and other operating costs to mitigate this impact.

Financial Highlights

Revenues in the third quarter grew strongly to $953 million, up 9% compared to $872 million in the same period last year in US dollar terms, and 11% up in constant currency terms. Nine-month sales reached $2,962 million, up 2% in US dollar terms compared to $2,918 million in the parallel period last year, and up 3% in constant currency terms, overcoming the significant headwinds encountered throughout the year. This strong growth was achieved despite the impact of the disruption at the Jingzhou old site, which constrains the supply of high-demand products in many geographies as it continues its gradual ramp-up of operations. The disruption at the site constrained third quarter sales by $55 million and nine-month sales by $162 million.

The third quarter saw a partial recovery in North America late in the season following the severe weather challenges seen in the first half of the year, with noteworthy performances in both the US and Canada. The Company also grew strongly in Europe in the third quarter, following a challenging first half of the year, despite the drought in the region, as well as in Brazil and the rest of Latin America, where its portfolio of differentiated products is driving increasing market penetration. In China, ADAMA continues to grow sales of its differentiated, formulated and branded products at significant double-digit rates.

Supportive demand facilitated further price increases in the quarter of an average 2% across all regions.

Gross profit grew 6% in the third quarter to $295 million (gross margin of 31.0%) compared to $279 million (gross margin of 32.0%) in Q3 2018, while gross profit in the nine-month period was $968 million (gross margin of 32.7%), in line with the $972 million (gross margin of 33.3%) recorded in the corresponding period last year. The somewhat lower gross margins reflect the impact of the Jingzhou old site disruption which constrained sales of backward-integrated products in high demand, as well as higher procurement costs and softer currencies, partially offset by higher pricing aimed at passing on the impact of the higher procurement costs, as well as an improvement in product mix in the quarter. The Jingzhou site disruption reduced third quarter gross profit by $24 million and nine-month gross profit by $64 million.

Operating expenses. Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $212 million (22.3% of sales) compared to $198 million (22.7% of sales) in Q3 last year, and $643 million (21.7% of sales) in the nine-month period compared to $618 million (21.2% of sales) in the corresponding period last year. The tight expense-to-sales ratios in both the quarter and in the nine-month period reflects the ongoing strong containment of expenses, and was achieved despite the inclusion of joiners and the recording of Jingzhou old-site related idleness costs of $8 million in the quarter and $29 million in the nine-month period. Operating expenses also benefited from the stronger US dollar as well as, in the first half of the year, income from expropriation of land.

Sales and Marketing expenses in the third quarter were $148 million (15.5% of sales), and $472 million (15.9% of sales) in the first nine months, compared to $146 million (16.8% of sales) and $465 million (15.9% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The improvement in the expense-to-sales ratio in the quarter, and its stability in the nine-month period, largely reflects the containment of expenses, and was achieved despite the inclusion of joiners.

General and Administrative expenses in the third quarter were $32 million (3.4% of sales), and $101 million (3.4% of sales) in the first nine months, compared to $30 million (3.4% of sales) and $103 million (3.5% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively, achieved despite the inclusion of joiners, and reflects the strong containment of expenses.

R&D expenses in the third quarter were $15 million (1.6% of sales), and $46 million (1.6% of sales) in the first nine months, compared to $16 million (1.8% of sales) and $40 million (1.4% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year.

Operating income in the third quarter was $83 million (8.7% of sales) and $325 million (11.0% of sales) in the first nine months, compared to $81 million (9.3% of sales) and $353 million (12.1% of sales) in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The Jingzhou old site disruption, including idleness costs, constrained operating income by $31 million in the third quarter and by $89 million in the nine-month period.

EBITDA in the third quarter was $144 million (15.1% of sales), up 8% compared to the $134 million (15.3% of sales) recorded in Q3 2018. In the nine-month period, EBITDA was $509 million (17.2% of sales), in line with the $512 million (17.6% of sales) recorded in the corresponding period last year. The Jingzhou old site disruption, including idleness costs, constrained EBITDA by $31 million in the third quarter and by $89 million in the nine-month period.

Financial expenses and investment income. Total net financial expenses and investment income were $35 million in the third quarter and $122 million in the first nine months, compared to $30 million and $97 million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The higher level reflects mainly higher hedging costs due to global currency volatility, as well as higher interest payments, offset in the third quarter by the reduction in financing costs on the ILS-denominated, CPI-linked bonds due to a lower CPI. The lower expenses in the corresponding periods last year reflect the benefit of foreign exchange income related to balance sheet positions.

Tax expenses. Net tax expenses were $6 million in the third quarter and $30 million in the first nine months, compared to $11 million and $60 million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. The lower net tax expenses in the quarter reflect the impact of the Jingzhou old site disruption, which reduced taxable income, partially offset by a non-cash impact due to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real over the quarter, which reduced the value of local currency-denominated non-monetary assets. The lower tax expenses over the nine-month period were largely due to the lower taxable income, mainly resulting from the impact from the Jingzhou old site disruption, as well as changes in exchange rates against the US dollar that affected the value of local-currency denominated balance sheet items.

Net income in the third quarter was $42 million (4.4% of sales) up 5% compared to the $40 million (4.6% of sales) recorded in Q3 2018. In the nine-month period, net income was $173 million (5.9% of sales), compared to $197 million (6.8% of sales) in the corresponding period last year. The Jingzhou old site disruption constrained net income in the quarter by $25 million and in the nine-month period by $71 million.

Working capital at September 30, 2019 was $2,143 million, compared to $1,751 million at the same point last year. The higher level reflects increased trade receivables resulting from the Company's robust performance in Brazil in the first nine months, alongside somewhat lower payable days. In addition, inventory levels were higher due to the higher procurement costs, changes in the sales mix due to the volatile weather in many regions, proactively constrained sales due to credit restraint in Eastern Europe, as well as the first-time inclusion of joiners.

Cash Flow. Operating cash flow of $57 million was generated in the quarter and $10 million in the first nine months, compared to $99 million and $221 million generated in the corresponding periods last year, respectively, mainly reflecting the build-up of working capital earlier in the year and the impact of the disruption from the Jingzhou old site, which is now gradually ramping-up its operations.

Net cash used in investing activities was $42 million in the quarter and $245 million in the first nine-months compared to $44 million and $85 million in the corresponding periods last year, respectively. Investing activities in the quarter include increased investments in the relocation and upgrading of environmental facilities in Jingzhou, as well as proceeds from expropriation of land. The higher nine-month investment level also reflects acquisitions made during the year. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded the one-time proceeds from the divestiture of several products in connection with the approval by the EU Commission of the acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina, and outflow of a lesser net amount for the transfer of a similar portfolio of products.

Free cash flow of $7 million was generated in the third quarter, while $290 million was consumed in the nine-month period. This compares to the $52 million and $93 million that the Company generated in the corresponding periods last year, respectively, noting the impact of net proceeds from divestitures in 2018, and acquisitions in 2019.

Leverage: Balance sheet net debt at the end of the quarter was $960 million, compared to $435 million as of September 30, 2018, largely reflecting the acquisitions and the assumption of their debt, capital investments and dividends paid.

Corporate development

ADAMA today also announced the acquisition of AgroKlinge, a leading Peruvian crop protection company. This acquisition will allow ADAMA to further improve and expand its business in Peru, broadening its portfolio, creating a leading commercial platform throughout the country and enhancing its access to large scale industrial farmers.

Increasing collaboration activities

The Company continues to advance collaboration opportunities with other ChemChina group entities, as well as other entities of the Sinochem group, to make the most of its positioning.

Jingzhou Old Site

Following resumption of operations at the Jingzhou old site in late March, the Company continues to advance the gradual ramp-up of production at the site. The site was visited during the third quarter by the Ecological Protection Supervision Team of the central government, as part of its inspections of the ChemChina group and in the context of strengthening ongoing nationwide environmental focus. As part of its China sites' three-year relocation and upgrade process, due to conclude by the end of next year, the Company continues to work with all relevant authorities to bring the site to best-in-class safety and environmental standards.

In a significant milestone in this upgrade and relocation process, ADAMA obtained a new, expanded EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) permit for the new Jingzhou site, allowing increased production of Acephate, DMPAT and other backward-integrated products. This will ensure the Company's ability to strengthen the ACEMAIN® franchise in key markets, including India, Brazil, US and China, leveraging its strong cost position and site stability.

By end of 2020, ADAMA is aiming to complete most of its relocations at both Jingzhou and Huai'An, vacate the old sites, and be operational with improved cost and efficiencies at its new sites. The transformed new sites are designed to be more profitable, and ready to accommodate additional new molecules emerging from the Company's strong development pipeline.

Table 2. Regional Sales Performance





Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change CER Change

9M 2019 9M 2018 Change Change $m $m USD $m $m CER USD Europe

188 168 +15.00% +12.10%

816 870 -8.10% -6.20% North America

160 124 +28.80% +28.80%

560 530 +5.70% +5.50% Latin America

302 277 +10.10% +9.10%

657 587 +16.70% +11.90% Asia Pacific

138 131 +8.60% +5.30%

496 487 +6.10% +1.90% Of which China

76 69 +13.00% +9.80%

255 241 +9.30% +5.60% India, Middle East & Africa

166 173 -3.40% -4.00%

432 443 +2.30% -2.40% Total

953 872 +10.80% +9.30%

2,962 2,918 +3.40% +1.50%

CER: Constant Exchange Rates

Europe: Sales in Europe grew by 15.0% in the quarter and were lower by 8.1% in the first nine-months, in constant currency terms, compared to the corresponding periods last year. The strong performance in the quarter was driven by business growth, although only partially recovering from the supply-related challenges in the first half of the year, and despite a severe drought in the region which delayed herbicide application in cereals, reduced disease pressure in grapes and citrus, lowering consumption, and reduced oilseed rape planting areas.

In Northern Europe, sales grew strongly in the quarter driven by Germany and the Baltic countries. The Company restrains sales in Ukraine where liquidity remains challenging for distributors.

The Company saw robust growth in South Europe in the quarter with continued market share gains. Noteworthy performances were recorded in France, which experienced its second strongest harvest on record, as well as Italy and Iberia. Strong demand for insecticides compensated for the weak disease pressure in grapes and citrus.

The Company obtained a number of new registrations for differentiated products, including FOLPAN®, ADAMA's proprietary fungicide treating key resistant diseases in cereals in Germany, PITCHER®, a differentiated mixture fungicide for flower-bulbs in the Netherlands and ZAKEO EXTRA®, a dual-action, wide spectrum fungicide in Greece.

In US dollar terms, sales in Europe grew by 12.1% in the quarter and were lower by 6.2% in the first nine months, compared to the corresponding periods last year, reflecting the impact of softer currencies over the periods.

North America: Sales grew by 28.8% in the quarter and by 5.7% in the nine-month period, in constant currency terms, compared with the corresponding periods last year. The significant increase in the quarter was achieved through a combination of robust organic business growth, increased prices and joiners.

The Company recorded strong growth in the quarter in both the US and Canada, partially recovering from the first-half floodings while benefiting from price increases in key backward-integrated products.

In US dollar terms, sales in North America grew by 28.8% in the quarter and 5.5% in the first nine months, compared to the corresponding periods last year.

Latin America: Sales grew by 10.1% in the quarter and by 16.7% in the first nine months, in constant currency terms, compared to the corresponding periods last year. Strong business growth in key countries in the face of a severe drought across the region, alongside continued price increases, more than offset the impact of constrained supply.

The Company continues to grow strongly in Brazil despite a delayed planting season in soybean and corn crops, driven by its differentiated product portfolio and key recently launched products. These include flagship product CRONNOS®, the triple-action fungicide for soybean rust which is performing strongly in its first year since launch, GALIL®, a differentiated combination insecticide and TRIVOR®, a dual-action insecticide for rapid and extended control of sucking pests.

Noteworthy performances were recorded in the quarter in Colombia, Bolivia, Mexico and Peru, while over the nine-month period, the leading contributors to growth were Peru and Colombia.

During the quarter, ADAMA launched several new products, including BREVIS®, a differentiated solution to optimize fruit load and size in apples in Argentina and TRIVOR®, in Colombia. The Company obtained a number of new registrations for differentiated products, including EXPERTGROW®, a range of biostimulants promoting the growth and development of multiple fruit, vegetables and flower crops in Peru, Paraguay and Bolivia.

In US dollar terms, sales in Latin America increased by 9.1% in the quarter and 11.9% in the first nine months, compared to the corresponding periods last year, reflecting the impact of generally softer currencies, and in particular the devaluation of the Argentinian Peso.

Asia-Pacific: Sales in the region grew by 8.6% in the third quarter and by 6.1% in the first nine months, in constant currency terms, compared to the corresponding periods last year, driven by business growth alongside continued price increases, while being affected by constrained supply of products of the Jingzhou old site.

In China, ADAMA continues to see strong demand for its differentiated, formulated and branded products, with sales growth of more than 25% in both the quarter and the first nine months, excluding those from the Jingzhou old site. In the first nine months of this year, ADAMA has launched 12 new products in China, driving this strong growth. Two new registrations of the NIMITZ® suite of products were obtained in the quarter. Anpon delivered a solid performance.

The third quarter saw robust growth in Japan and a resilient performance in Australia, despite the continued severe drought in the country which is significantly reducing summer crops. These compensated for the weather-related challenges seen throughout South-East Asia.

During the quarter, the Company obtained new registrations in Australia, including SOPRANO®, a cereal fungicide, and SOMBRERO®, an insecticide seed dressing for a wide range of crops.

In US dollar terms, sales in Asia-Pacific grew by 5.3% in the third quarter and by 1.9% in the first nine months, compared to the corresponding periods last year, reflecting the impact of softer currencies.

India, Middle East & Africa: Sales in the third quarter were lower by 3.4%, yet still grew by 2.3% in the first nine months, in constant currency terms, compared to the corresponding periods last year.

In India, the Company benefited from the start of the monsoon rains, but was impacted by shortages of key products produced at the Jingzhou old site. ADAMA saw noteworthy sales in the country of SHAMIR®, the novel dual-action combination fungicide for protection of multiple fruit and vegetable crops.

Over the nine-month period, India and Turkey delivered noteworthy performance.

In US dollar terms, sales were lower by 4.0% in the third quarter and by 2.4% in the first nine months, compared to the corresponding periods last year, reflecting the impact of softer currencies.

Table 3. Revenues by operating segment

Third quarter sales





Q3 2019 USD(m) %

Q3 2018 USD(m) % Crop Protection

855 89.6%

812 93.0% Intermediates and Ingredients

99 10.4%

61 7.0% Total

953 100.0%

872 100.0%

Nine months sales





9M 2019 USD(m) %

9M 2018 USD(m) % Crop Protection

2,669 90.1%

2,717 93.1% Intermediates and Ingredients

293 9.9%

202 6.9% Total

2,962 100.0%

2,918 100.0%

Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements

The following abridged consolidated financial statements and notes have been prepared as described in Note 1. While prepared based on the principles of PRC GAAP, they do not contain all of the information which either PRC GAAP or IFRS would require for a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of both ADAMA Ltd. and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. as filed with the Shenzhen and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, respectively.

Table 4. Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the Third Quarter

Adjusted1 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 USD(m) USD(m) RMB(m) RMB(m) Revenues 953 872 6,666 5,929 Cost of Sales 656 592 4,583 4,021 Business taxes and surcharges 3 2 18 12 Gross profit 295 279 2,064 1,896 % of revenue 31.00% 32.00% 31.00% 32.00% Selling and distribution expenses



148

146 1,035 994 General and administrative expenses



32

30 225 202 Research and development expenses



15

16 108 107 Other operating expenses / (income)



17

6 115 43 Total Operating expenses 212 198 1,483 1,346 Operating income (EBIT) 83 81 581 550 % of revenue 8.70% 9.30% 8.70% 9.30% Financial expenses and investment income 35 30 244 203 Income before taxes 48 51 337 347 Taxes on Income 6 11 41 73 Net income 42 40 296 273 % of revenue 4.40% 4.60% 4.40% 4.60% EBITDA 144 134 1,010 909 % of revenue 15.10% 15.30% 15.10% 15.30% Earnings per Share – Basic 0.0173 0.0164 0.121 0.1117 – Diluted 0.0173 0.0164 0.121 0.1117

Earnings per share are the same for basic and diluted. The number of shares used to calculate earnings per share is 2,446.6 million shares.

Table 5. Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the Nine Months

Adjusted2 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 USD(m) USD(m) RMB(m) RMB(m) Revenues 2,962 2,918 20,282 18,955 Cost of Sales 1,984 1,938 13,593 12,592 Business taxes and surcharges 9 8.4 65 54 Gross profit 968 972 6,624 6,308 % of revenue 32.70% 33.30% 32.70% 33.30% Selling and distribution expenses



472

465 3,230 3,024 General and administrative expenses

101

103 690 671 Research and development expenses



46

40 318 263 Other operating expenses / (income)

24

10 164 65 Total Operating expenses 643 618 4,402 4,023 Operating income (EBIT) 325 353 2,222 2,285 % of revenue 11.00% 12.10% 11.00% 12.10% Financial expenses and investment income 122 97 833 630 Income before taxes 204 257 1,389 1,656 Taxes on Income 30 59 206 384 Net income 173 197 1,183 1,272 % of revenue 5.90% 6.80% 5.90% 6.80% EBITDA 509 512 3,481 3,321 % of revenue 17.20% 17.60% 17.20% 17.60% Earnings per Share – Basic 0.0708 0.0806 0.4836 0.5200 – Diluted 0.0708 0.0806 0.4836 0.5200

Earnings per share are the same for basic and diluted. The number of shares used to calculate earnings per share is 2,446.6 million shares.

Table 6. Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30 2019 USD (m) September 30 2018 USD (m)

September 30 2019 RMB (m) September 30 2018 RMB (m) Assets









Current assets:









Cash at bank and on hand 647 933

4,579 6,416 Bills and accounts receivable 1,214 1,045

8,585 7,189 Inventories 1,485 1,296

10,509 8,918 Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses 307 243

2,171 1,674 Total current assets 3,653 3,517

25,844 24,197 Non-current assets:









Fixed assets, net 1,112 1,052

7,866 7,237 Rights of use assets 78 -

550 - Intangible assets, net 1,447 1,453

10,235 9,996 Deferred tax assets 111 98

782 673 Other non-current assets 109 76

771 525 Total non-current assets 2,857 2,679

20,203 18,431 Total assets 6,510 6,197

46,047 42,628











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Loans and credit from banks and others 298 136

2,106 936 Bills and accounts payable 581 610

4,109 4,195 Other current liabilities 707 791

5,002 5,443 Total current liabilities 1,586 1,537

11,218 10,574 Long-term liabilities:









Long-term loans 141 44

998 305 Debentures 1,206 1,151

8,533 7,915 Deferred tax liabilities 52 63

368 431 Employee benefits 102 93

719 637 Other long-term liabilities 140 50

989 343 Total long-term liabilities 1,641 1,400

11,607 9,631 Total liabilities 3,227 2,937

22,825 20,205











Equity









Total equity 3,283 3,260

23,222 22,423 Total equity 3,283 3,260

23,222 22,423 Total liabilities and equity 6,510 6,197

46,047 42,628

Table 7. Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the Third Quarter



Q3 2019 USD (m) Q3 2018 USD (m)

Q3 2019 RMB (m) Q3 2018 RMB (m) Cash flow from operating activities:









Cash flow from operating activities 57 99

399 675 Cash flow from operating activities 57 99

399 675











Investing activities:









Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets -69 -42

-484 -288 Proceeds from sale of long term assets 26 -

182 - Other investing activities 1 -2

10 -10 Cash flow used for investing activities -42 -44

-292 -298











Financing activities:









Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders 97 12

680 85 Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders -146 -10

-1,020 -68 Other financing activities -97 -33

-681 -218 Cash flow from (used for) financing activities -146 -30

-1,020 -201 Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash equivalents -8 -9

87 174 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -139 16

-827 350 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 783 910

5,382 6,021 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 644 926

4,555 6,371











Free Cash Flow 7 52

44 352

Table 8. Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the Nine Month



9M 2019 USD (m) 9M 2018 USD (m)

9M 2019 RMB (m) 9M 2018 RMB (m) Cash flow from operating activities:









Cash flow from operating activities 10 221

94 1,455 Cash flow from operating activities 10 221

94 1,455











Investing activities:









Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets -158 -463

-1,090 -2,966 Proceeds received from disposal of investments 3 -

20 - Proceeds from sale of long term assets 33 380

235 2,413 Acquisitions of a subsidiary -123 -

-827 - Other investing activities - -1

- -10 Cash flow used for investing activities -245 -85

-1,662 -563











Financing activities:









Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders 391 12

2,668 85 Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders -214 -332

-1,484 -2,116 Other financing activities -214 -81

-1,469 -526 Cash flow from (used for) financing activities -37 -401

-285 -2,557 Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash equivalents -9 -13

62 -172 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -281 -277

-1,791 -1,493 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 925 1,204

6,346 7,864 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 644 926

4,555 6,371











Free Cash Flow -290 93

-1,952 616

Notes to Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1: Basis of preparation

Basis of presentation and accounting policies: The abridged consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 incorporate the financial statements of ADAMA Ltd. and of all of its subsidiaries (the "Company"), including Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. ("Solutions") and its subsidiaries.

The Company has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises issued by the Ministry of Finance (the "MoF") and the implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the MoF (collectively referred to as "CASBE").

The abridged consolidated financial statements contained in this release are presented in both Chinese Renminbi (RMB), as the Company's shares are traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as well as in United States dollars ($) as this is the major currency in which the Company's business is conducted. For the purposes of this release, a customary convenience translation has been used for the translation from RMB to US dollars, with Income Statement and Cash Flow items being translated using the quarterly average exchange rate, and Balance Sheet items being translated using the exchange rate at the end of the period.

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimated.

The 2018 figures are as previously reported, and not restated to include the business combination under common control in respect of Anpon.

In estimating the impact from the Jingzhou old site disruption, the lost sales and gross profit are calculated as the difference in sales and gross profit earned on the affected products between the relevant periods in 2019 and their comparative periods in 2018. Related operating expenses include idleness costs, as well as an assumed saving of 2.5% of affected sales in respect of incremental Sales & Marketing expenses. Financing costs were assumed not to be impacted. An effective tax rate of 20% was assumed in calculating the after-tax impact.

Note 2: Abridged Financial Statements

For ease of use, the Financial Statements shown in this release have been abridged as follows:

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement:

"Other operating expenses/(income)" includes asset and credit impairment losses; gain (loss) from disposal of assets and non-operating income and expenses and idleness

"Financial expenses and investment income" includes net financing expenses; gains from changes in fair value; and investment income (including share of income of equity accounted investees)

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet:

"Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses" includes financial assets held for trading, derivatives financial assets, receivables financing, prepayments, other receivables; and other current assets

"Fixed assets, net" includes fixed assets, construction in progress and rights-of-use assets

"Intangible assets, net" includes intangible assets and goodwill

"Other non-current assets" includes other equity investments; long-term equity investments; long-term receivables; investment property; and other non-current assets

"Loans and credit from banks and others" includes short-term loans and non-current liabilities due within one year

"Other current liabilities" includes derivatives financial liabilities, payables for employee benefits, contract liabilities, taxes payable, other payables and other current liabilities

"Other long-term liabilities" includes long-term payables, lease liability, provisions and other non-current liabilities



Table 9. Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Reported Income Statement in Financial Statements

Q3 Adjusted Adjustments Reported USD(m) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Revenues 953 872 - - 953 872 Gross profit 295 279 0 -0 295 279 Operating expenses 212 198 -15 -16 227 214 Operating income (EBIT) 83 81 15 16 68 65 Income before taxes 48 51 15 16 33 35 Net income 42 40 13 14 29 26 EBITDA 144 134 -8 -6 152 140 Earnings per share 0.0173 0.0164



0.1200 0.0108

Q3 Adjusted Adjustments Reported RMB(m) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Revenues 6,666 5,929 - - 6,666 5,929 Gross profit 2,064 1,896 1 -2 2,063 1,897 Operating expenses 1,483 1,346 -103 -109 1,586 1,454 Operating income (EBIT) 581 550 104 107 477 443 Income before taxes 337 347 104 107 233 240 Net income 296 273 90 94 206 180 EBITDA 1,010 909 -54 -40 1,064 949 Earnings per share 0.1210 0.1117



0.0842 0.0734

9M Adjusted Adjustments Reported USD(m) 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 Revenues 2,962 2,918 - - 2,962 2,918 Gross profit 968 972 2 1 966 970 Operating expenses 643 618 -64 266 706 353 Operating income (EBIT) 325 353 66 -264 260 618 Income before taxes 204 257 63 -264 141 521 Net income 173 197 57 -201 116 398 EBITDA 509 512 -6 -317 515 829 Earnings per share 0.0708 0.0806



0.0476 0.1626

9M Adjusted Adjustments Reported RMB(m) 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 Revenues 20,282 18,955 - - 20,282 18,955 Gross profit 6,624 6,308 14 8 6,610 6,300 Operating expenses 4,402 4,023 -433 1,682 4,835 2,341 Operating income (EBIT) 2,222 2,285 448 -1,674 1,775 3,959 Income before taxes 1,389 1,656 427 -1,674 962 3,330 Net income 1,183 1,272 388 -1,270 795 2,542 EBITDA 3,481 3,321 -43 -2,015 3,524 5,336 Earnings per share 0.4836 0.5200



0.3248 1.0392

Table 10. Income Statement Adjustments

In addition to the reported financial results that the Company prepares in accordance with PRC GAAP, the Company's management prepares non-GAAP, Adjusted financial results to present what the Company believes is a more useful view of the true economic performance of the business on an ongoing basis. These Adjusted results exclude items that are of a one-time or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business and reflects the way the Company's management and Board of Directors view the performance of the Company. The Company believes that excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows an effective assessment and comparison of the underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and within the market.



Q3 2019 USD (m) Q3 2018 USD (m)

Q3 2019 RMB (m) Q3 2018 RMB (m) Net Income (Reported) 29.5 26.4

206.1 179.7 Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:









1. Amortization of Legacy PPA of 2011 acquisition of Solutions (non-cash) 11.5 11.5

80.1 77.8 2. One-time capital gain from Divestment of registrations due to 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta transaction - -

- - 3. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash) 7.7 10.2

53.5 69.2 4. Reinstatement of amortization expenses due to Divestment (non-cash) - -

- - 5. Accelerated depreciation due to relocation (non-cash) 1.6 -

11.2 - 6. Non-core assets closure (non-cash) - -

- - 7. Long-term incentive (non-cash) -7.8 -5.9

-54.3 -40.1 8. Amortization of acquisition PPA (non-cash) 1.9 -

13.4 - 9. Sanonda-ADAMA Combination transaction one-time stamp tax - -

- - Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT) 14.9 15.7

103.9 106.9 Total Adjustments to EBITDA -7.7 -5.9

-53.7 -40.1 Adjustments to Financing Expenses:









10. Revaluation of non-cash adjustment related to non-controlling interest - -

- - Total Adjustments to Income before Taxes 14.9 15.7

103.9 106.9 Adjustments to Taxes









1. Tax shield on Legacy PPA of 2011 acquisition of Solutions 1.9 1.9

13.6 13.2 2. Tax expense due to capital gain from registrations Divestment - -

- - 8. Deferred tax due to PPA 0.1 -

0.5 - Total adjustments to Net Income 12.8 13.8

89.8 93.7 Net Income (Adjusted) 42.3 40.2

296.0 273.4