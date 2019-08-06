Adamandeve.com Reveals Statistics On Foreplay

News provided by

Adamandeve.com

Aug 06, 2019, 12:04 ET

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adamandeve.com (www.adamandeve.com), America's most trusted source for adult products, is interested in everything related to sex – from A to Z. Because foreplay is an important part of the entire sexual experience, adamandeve.com would like to share some surprising statistics on this sexy, but often overlooked part of the act, with their latest infographic.

This informational bulletin provides data on the average length of foreplay and its importance for men and women, as well as what constitutes foreplay for different people and cultures.

Adamandeve.com Share Foreplay Information
Adamandeve.com Share Foreplay Information

"Adam & Eve is pleased to provide this overview on foreplay," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director for adamandeve.com. "It's surprising that something so important to the sex lives of adults gets so little attention – and we hope to change that."

This infographic can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.adameve.com/t-infographic-foreplay.aspx.

For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com.

SOURCE Adamandeve.com

Related Links

https://www.adameve.com

Also from this source

Adameve.com Asks: Do Condoms Interfere With Sex?...

Adamandeve.com Reveals Statistics On Condom Use In U.S....

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Adamandeve.com Reveals Statistics On Foreplay

News provided by

Adamandeve.com

Aug 06, 2019, 12:04 ET