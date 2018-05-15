Adameve.com And Party Land Launch New Content Piece "Sympathy For The Grumps"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, is excited to announce it has partnered with LA-based creative agency Party Land for the release of "Sympathy for the Grumps," a nearly two-minute music video of sex-positive hilarity.
Shot by director Michael Downing with Biscuit Filmworks, the quirky video-with-a-message is the product of a great creative partnership between Party Land and the marketing team at Adam & Eve.
"We were totally blown away with the idea Party Land presented," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director at Adam & Eve. "But as the film came to life, with such a high production level, we knew we truly had something special that people could relate to."
"There are so many people we easily dismiss as rotten eggs in this world," says Matt Heath, Chief Executive Officer of Party Land. "But, the truth is they're probably not hopelessly mean after all. Maybe they just need to have sex? In a world that can use all the love it can generate, it's a beautiful message for a brand like Adam & Eve to champion and put out into the ether."
Check out the video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peulkkgZxKk&feature=youtu.be
About Adam & Eve:
Adam & Eve is the nation's leading internet adult toy retailer, having served over 10 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been spicing up the bedrooms and enticing lovers for over 45 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a sex positive experience. Find out more at www.adameve.com.
About Party Land:
Party Land is an L.A. based, full-service creative agency that is in constant pursuit of creating reasons to celebrate. Deep roots in the entertainment industry gives us a unique approach to making brands famous in a world where everyone is a brand. For more info:
www.partyland.co
Find us on Instagram: @partylandLA
For additional press inquiries or interviews, please contact: info@partyland.co
