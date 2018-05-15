Adameve.com And Party Land Launch New Content Piece "Sympathy For The Grumps"

"We were totally blown away with the idea Party Land presented," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director at Adam & Eve. "But as the film came to life, with such a high production level, we knew we truly had something special that people could relate to."

"There are so many people we easily dismiss as rotten eggs in this world," says Matt Heath, Chief Executive Officer of Party Land. "But, the truth is they're probably not hopelessly mean after all. Maybe they just need to have sex? In a world that can use all the love it can generate, it's a beautiful message for a brand like Adam & Eve to champion and put out into the ether."

Check out the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peulkkgZxKk&feature=youtu.be

About Adam & Eve:

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading internet adult toy retailer, having served over 10 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been spicing up the bedrooms and enticing lovers for over 45 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a sex positive experience. Find out more at www.adameve.com.

About Party Land:

Party Land is an L.A. based, full-service creative agency that is in constant pursuit of creating reasons to celebrate. Deep roots in the entertainment industry gives us a unique approach to making brands famous in a world where everyone is a brand. For more info:

www.partyland.co

Find us on Instagram: @partylandLA

For additional press inquiries or interviews, please contact: info@partyland.co

"Sympathy for the Grumps" Credits:

Agency: Party Land

CEO/CCO: Matt Heath

Creative Director: Matt Rogers

Copywriter: Matt Heath

Art Director: Matt Rogers

Executive Producer: Monica Pino Miranda

Account Executive: Haley Hunter-Heath

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Partner/Managing Director: Shawn Lacy

Director: Michael Downing

Director of Photography: Andy Lilien

Executive Producer: Holly Vega

Producer: Kim Downing

Editing House: Cabin Editing Company

Editor: Graham Turner and Isaac Chan

Producer: Michelle Dorsch

Colorist + VFX Artist: Verdi Sevenhuysen

Music House: New Math

Composer: Dan Sammartano

Producer: Elizabeth Munoz

Audio Mix: Lime Studios

Mixer: Jeff Malen

Executive Producer: Susie Boyajan

