Adams & Reese Relaunches Global Brand Following Strategic Repositioning Led by Starfish

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams & Reese, a preeminent multidisciplinary corporate law firm with a strong national reputation, has officially relaunched its global brand following a comprehensive brand transformation designed to support international expansion and sharpen the firm's market positioning.

As Adams & Reese prepared for expansion across Europe and other global markets, the firm's Board and Global Leadership Team initiated a brand review to ensure its identity accurately reflected its culture, capabilities, and caliber. While widely respected for delivering big-firm results with small-firm attentiveness, leadership recognized that the firm's existing positioning, visual identity, and narrative no longer conveyed its modern, collaborative, and client-focused approach.

To lead the initiative, Adams & Reese engaged brand consultancy Starfish, beginning with an immersive brand study that included more than 50 in-depth stakeholder interviews across leadership, attorneys, and internal teams. The process uncovered critical insights that would form the foundation of a refined global brand strategy.

A Brand Built on Dimensional Differentiation

Unlike competitors that emphasize a single point of differentiation, the brand study revealed Adams & Reese's strength lies in its dimensionality — a combination of qualities that together define a trusted advisor in today's legal environment.

Key differentiators identified included:

A client-first, collaborative culture

Deep local and governmental connectivity

A pragmatic, results-oriented mindset

The ability to assemble the right legal teams for complex, high-stakes matters

These insights informed a comprehensive rebrand encompassing positioning, narrative, visual identity, brand guidelines, and communications strategy, all aligned around a central idea: making Adams & Reese "Where You Want To Be" — for clients and legal professionals alike.

Modern Identity for a Global Stage

The new brand modernizes the firm's physical identity while elevating its story as a connected, forward-looking law firm equipped for global business. The refreshed positioning emphasizes proximity to decision-makers, collaboration across disciplines and regions, and a practical approach grounded in results.

The relaunch marks a significant milestone in Adams & Reese's international growth strategy, reinforcing its reputation as a modern legal partner capable of navigating complex global environments.

Measurable Impact

Following the brand relaunch, Adams & Reese saw a significant increase in digital engagement, including:

More than 100,000 additional website page views

Growth from 161,790 page views to 258,587 page views

The results demonstrate the effectiveness of aligning brand strategy with authentic culture, differentiated strengths, and a clear global narrative.

About Adams & Reese

Adams & Reese is a nationally recognized, multidisciplinary corporate law firm serving clients across industries with a collaborative, client-first approach. Known for combining deep local insight with broad legal capabilities, the firm delivers pragmatic, results-driven counsel to organizations navigating complex legal and business challenges.

