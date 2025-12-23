Adams & Reese Relaunches Global Brand Following Strategic Repositioning Led by Starfish

News provided byStarfish LLC
Dec 23, 2025, 10:34 ET
New brand identity reflects client-first, collaborative, and connected approach as firm expands internationally
NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams & Reese, a preeminent multidisciplinary corporate law firm with a strong national reputation, has officially relaunched its global brand following a comprehensive brand transformation designed to support international expansion and sharpen the firm's market positioning.
As Adams & Reese prepared for expansion across Europe and other global markets, the firm's Board and Global Leadership Team initiated a brand review to ensure its identity accurately reflected its culture, capabilities, and caliber. While widely respected for delivering big-firm results with small-firm attentiveness, leadership recognized that the firm's existing positioning, visual identity, and narrative no longer conveyed its modern, collaborative, and client-focused approach.
To lead the initiative, Adams & Reese engaged brand consultancy Starfish, beginning with an immersive brand study that included more than 50 in-depth stakeholder interviews across leadership, attorneys, and internal teams. The process uncovered critical insights that would form the foundation of a refined global brand strategy.
A Brand Built on Dimensional Differentiation
Unlike competitors that emphasize a single point of differentiation, the brand study revealed Adams & Reese's strength lies in its dimensionality — a combination of qualities that together define a trusted advisor in today's legal environment.
Key differentiators identified included:
- A client-first, collaborative culture
- Deep local and governmental connectivity
- A pragmatic, results-oriented mindset
- The ability to assemble the right legal teams for complex, high-stakes matters
These insights informed a comprehensive rebrand encompassing positioning, narrative, visual identity, brand guidelines, and communications strategy, all aligned around a central idea: making Adams & Reese "Where You Want To Be" — for clients and legal professionals alike.
Modern Identity for a Global Stage
The new brand modernizes the firm's physical identity while elevating its story as a connected, forward-looking law firm equipped for global business. The refreshed positioning emphasizes proximity to decision-makers, collaboration across disciplines and regions, and a practical approach grounded in results.
The relaunch marks a significant milestone in Adams & Reese's international growth strategy, reinforcing its reputation as a modern legal partner capable of navigating complex global environments.
Measurable Impact
Following the brand relaunch, Adams & Reese saw a significant increase in digital engagement, including:
- More than 100,000 additional website page views
- Growth from 161,790 page views to 258,587 page views
The results demonstrate the effectiveness of aligning brand strategy with authentic culture, differentiated strengths, and a clear global narrative.
About Adams & Reese
Adams & Reese is a nationally recognized, multidisciplinary corporate law firm serving clients across industries with a collaborative, client-first approach. Known for combining deep local insight with broad legal capabilities, the firm delivers pragmatic, results-driven counsel to organizations navigating complex legal and business challenges.
