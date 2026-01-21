Adams & Reese Welcomes Corporate and Real Estate Group from McGlinchey Stafford

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams & Reese announces the addition of nine former attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford, effective Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. Led by Rudy Aguilar and Jean-Paul "J-P" Perrault, the group constitutes most of the corporate and real estate practices at McGlinchey and significantly advances Adams & Reese's corporate services practice firmwide. Further, it doubles the size of the Am Law 200 firm's office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In addition to Aguilar and Perrault, incoming members include Zelma Murray Frederick, Marshall Grodner, Aukse Joiner, Elisabeth LeBlanc, Kristi Wagley Richard, Patrick D. Riley, and Michael Rubin. Adams & Reese also welcomes four professional staff members from McGlinchey.

"Adams & Reese welcomes this accomplished group from McGlinchey," said Managing Partner Gif Thornton. "Their track record, client-first mindset, and practical judgment align with our strategy to scale our strongest practices where we deliver the most value. They bring recognized strength in corporate and real estate law, and we look forward to integrating their experience across our platform. They add depth to our capabilities, sharpen client service, and fit our culture and priorities."

This expansion follows Adams & Reese's successful 2021 integration of former McGlinchey attorneys Richard Aguilar, Mark Chaney, and Adam McNeil into the firm's Financial Services and Construction Practice Groups in New Orleans.

"Our team brings market-tested depth in corporate and real estate transactions. Combining our strengths with Adams & Reese's presents an ideal opportunity for current and new clients. We will maintain continuity of service for those clients transitioning with us while leveraging a broader regional platform and multidisciplinary resources," stated Rudy Aguilar.

"We are delighted to keep our core team intact and move seamlessly to the Adams & Reese platform, where expanded resources and a wider footprint will enhance our client service. We see strong opportunities for growth and are eager to get to work," added Perrault.

On the corporate side, the team advises clients on governance, joint ventures, asset and stock acquisitions and divestitures, mergers and acquisitions, and capital formation and complex financing. On the real estate side, the attorneys advise owners, developers, and investors across the full asset life cycle—acquisition, financing, development, documentation, and operations—for large-scale and mixed-use projects, including hotel, retail, condominium, and multifamily developments. Their practice also includes commercial financing and industrial development, with experience coordinating regulatory, insurance, and construction considerations to deliver efficient, financeable outcomes.

The group represents businesses across sectors such as commercial real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive, and financial services/fintech, including owners and developers, lenders, insurers, insurance producers, and manufacturers involved in national-scale programs and transactions.

The firm anticipates a seamless integration and immediate collaboration across practice groups.

SOURCE Adams & Reese