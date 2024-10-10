Adams Automotive Introduces Auto Hospitality: A New Standard in Customer-Centric Auto Care

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Automotive, the largest and most trusted automotive service center in the country, is proud to announce the launch of Auto Hospitality, a revolutionary approach to auto care that prioritizes convenience, trust, and customer satisfaction. In an industry often known for saying "no," Adams Automotive is leading the way by saying "yes" to business, ensuring customers are served when it matters most.

In response to common industry frustrations like weekend closures, long wait times, and lack of communication, Adams Automotive has built its business model around always being available and delivering top-tier service. As Chris Jones of Ratchet + Wrench observed, "We need to fix that and start saying yes to business." Adams Automotive is answering that call with Auto Hospitality, a level of service that rivals even the top dealerships.

What is Auto Hospitality?

Auto Hospitality is a commitment to saying "yes" when others say "no." At Adams Automotive and its partner Now Auto Care, this philosophy shapes every aspect of the customer experience. Here's how they're changing the game in the Houston auto repair market:

- Peace of Mind Protection: Adams Automotive offers a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, backed by a network of 15,000 affiliates, ensuring customers are covered wherever they go.

- 365 Days of Roadside Assistance: Each visit includes $150 in coverage for services like towing, jump starts, and lockouts, automatically renewed every year.

- Trip Interruption Coverage: Customers experiencing car trouble while traveling receive $250 in coverage for meals and lodging.

- Quality Assurance Team: Every repair is followed by a thorough quality check and road test to guarantee customer satisfaction.

- Seven Days a Week Service: With five Houston-area locations open 7 days a week, Adams Automotive is always ready to serve customers when it's convenient for them.

- Post-Repair Follow-Ups: Customers receive a call after every repair to ensure complete satisfaction.

- Automatic Scheduling: Adams Automotive takes care of future service needs by pre-booking important services, so customers never miss routine maintenance.

Why Adams Automotive Over Dealerships?

Adams Automotive delivers more than just repairs—they offer peace of mind, convenience, and trust. Here's why more customers are choosing Adams over dealerships:

- Fast, Reliable Service: Vehicles are serviced immediately with no lengthy wait times.

- Constant Communication: Customers are kept informed throughout the entire repair process.

- Expert Technicians: All repairs are handled by ASE Master Certified Technicians, capable of working on any make or model.

- Local Convenience: With neighborhood locations, Adams Automotive is always nearby and accessible.

- Triple Warranty Protection: Adams offers three times the dealership's warranty**, providing unmatched coverage.

- A+ Amenities: Free loaner cars, shuttle services, and a welcoming environment enhance the customer experience.

- Advanced Technology: Adams Automotive is fully equipped to handle the latest in vehicle technology, ensuring expert care for modern vehicles.

At Adams Automotive, Auto Hospitality means delivering an experience that customers can trust and rely on. From roadside assistance to post-repair follow-ups, Adams Automotive is dedicated to redefining auto care in a way that makes customers feel confident and valued every time they visit.

Contact Adams Automotive today at 1010 Blalock Rd or call 713-258-1872 to experience the difference that Auto Hospitality can make in your vehicle's care.

SOURCE Autoshop Answers