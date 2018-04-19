Adams Diversified Equity Fund Declares Distribution and Announces First Quarter Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was -1.0%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were -0.8% and -1.0%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was -1.3%.

For the twelve months ended March 31st, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 16.0%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 14.0% and 13.0%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 17.6%.

NET ASSET VALUE



3/31/2018 3/31/2017 Net assets $1,760,299,528 $1,620,471,621 Shares outstanding 101,626,893 99,192,253 Net asset value per share $17.32 $16.34

The Fund repurchased 95,194 shares of its common stock during the first quarter at an average price per share of $15.03 and a weighted average discount to NAV of 16.7%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 27, 2018.

Since 1929, Adams Funds have consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: www.adamsfunds.com.

