Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 6.4%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 5.6% and 4.0%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 3.8%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 15.2%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 15.2% and 13.0%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 11.8%.

"We are pleased that our returns exceeded both the S&P 500 and our Lipper peer group for the first nine months of 2020," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds. "Our Consumer Discretionary investments were the primary driver of our relative performance."

NET ASSET VALUE



9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Net assets $2,053,552,203 $1,888,506,024 Shares outstanding 108,731,167 105,412,589 Net asset value per share $18.89 $17.92

The Fund repurchased 135,192 shares of its common stock during the past nine months at an average price per share of $11.64 and a weighted average discount to NAV of 15.1%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 20, 2020.

###

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:

Lyn Walther

Director of Shareholder Communications

800.638.2479 │[email protected]

SOURCE Adams Funds