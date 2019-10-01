Adams Funds Celebrates 90th Anniversary

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Funds, which manages two of the country's oldest closed-end investment funds, is commemorating its 90th Anniversary with the launch of a new section of its website celebrating the many generations of investors in the Funds.

Launched in 1929 at the start of the Great Depression, Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) are among only a handful of funds that have been around since the 1920s. Adams' website chronicles the history of the Funds, insights on 90 years of investing, and a myriad of unique stories from current investors, some of whom are the fifth generation of their families to be Adams investors.

"As we began receiving letters from individuals all over the country, we were overwhelmed by the sheer number of years some of these families have held investments in the Funds, passing them down from generation to generation," said Adams Funds' CEO Mark Stoeckle. "The stories reinforce our commitment to taking a long-term view of investing, ensuring we'll be celebrating the same things in another 90 years."

To read the insights, share in the stories, or learn more about Adams Funds, visit www.adamsfunds.com/90years.

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

