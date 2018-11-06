Adams Keegan Expands into Texas, Appoints Ruzicka as Regional Director of Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Keegan, a national managed HR, payroll and benefits provider, today announced its expansion into Texas, extending its footprint throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Houston. This expansion comes amid a period of continuous, nationwide growth for the company and will be led by Joe Ruzicka, Regional Director of Sales. Ruzicka reports to Trevor Benitone, Vice President of Business Development.

"By establishing a physical presence in Texas, we are able to cultivate relationships with clients in the region, build upon those relationships and turn them into long-lasting partnerships," said Jay Keegan, President and CEO at Adams Keegan. "Having someone like Joe, who has a strong sales and leadership background, on our team allows us to continue creating and fostering connections within the broader business community, which better enables us to support growing companies address their substantial HR needs."

While Adams Keegan already had clients in all 50 states, the decision to enter the Texas market was made based on its success with past expansions into Atlanta, Nashville and New York. The company saw an opportunity by having direct access to the fourth and fifth largest metropolitan areas in the United States – not to mention one of the most business-friendly states in the country – supporting its commitment to growth.

As was the strategy behind prior expansions, Adams Keegan believes the key to sustainable growth is finding the right people to lead expansion efforts. In his position as Regional Director of Sales, Ruzicka is tasked with expanding awareness of Adams Keegan and its value proposition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Texas as a whole, to develop new business and ultimately lead a regional client support team.

Prior to joining Adams Keegan, Ruzicka served 20 years in the United States Navy as a Naval Aviator in F-14 Tomcats and F-18 Super Hornets, as well as a Legislative Fellow to the late Senator John McCain. Immediately following his military career, he worked in business development in the aviation industry. Ruzicka received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy, as well as a Master of Science from the University of San Diego.

Now operating in four out of 10 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country, this move reflects Adams Keegan's focus on removing the administrative and HR burden from businesses across the U.S., and its confidence in the belief that companies are looking for a unique, service-oriented solution.

"Adams Keegan offers a perfect combination of people and technology to deliver comprehensive employer services," said Benitone. "This expansion is aligned with our ultimate goal of allowing clients to focus on growing their business, and not on the distractions of administration and paperwork."

This development coincides with Adams Keegan's recent announcement of an expansion in the New York City area. In addition to growing its Texas-, Tennessee-, Georgia- and New York-based offices, the company is considering similar markets with exceptional patterns of growth for new openings and continued expansion.

About Adams Keegan

Adams Keegan is a national managed HR, payroll and benefits provider, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. The company works alongside business owners, CEOs, CFOs and CHROs, to provide innovative solutions for human capital management – including everything from recruitment to retirement and all touchpoints in between. Adams Keegan partners with clients with as few as 50 employees to more than 5,000, in industry sectors ranging from hospitality to healthcare, and finance to manufacturing. To learn more about Adams Keegan, visit www.adamskeegan.com.

Contact: Beth Wilson, inferno

beth@creativeinferno.com

901.278.3773

SOURCE Adams Keegan

Related Links

http://www.adamskeegan.com

